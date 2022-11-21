Numbers binge drinking continue to rise 

The number of people drinking more regularly — including binge drinking — continues to rise.

Low mental well-being peaked for those who had increased their alcohol consumption since Covid-19, according to Drinkaware's latest annual report. Drinkaware is funded by the drinks industry.

It said that while only 26% of those surveyed in 2021 and 2022 recorded a high mental well-being score — a slight improvement since the comparable figure in 2020 — it was still well below the 2019 figure of 63%.

It also said "low mental well-being peaks for those who have increased their alcohol consumption since Covid-19 at 42%, which is 12% higher than the national average".

According to the report:

Low mental well-being peaked among 25-34-year-olds (43%) as well as those that increased their consumption in the previous twelve months.

61% indicated frequently drinking for coping reasons (60% in 2020, 50% in 2019).

55% of adults reported drinking on a weekly basis in 2021 vs 52% in 2020 (44% in 2019).

49% indicated binge drinking in the previous 30 days vs 46% in 2020.

Drinkaware said its media campaigns had a huge reach and that its resources saw more than one million webpage views in 2021.

"Drinkaware CEO Sheena Horgan said: “Our 2021 Annual Report highlights how Drinkaware’s online resources are being used widely by the public, which is positive given 2021 was a year where we felt the continued impact of the pandemic and lockdowns.

"However, many survey respondents continue to acknowledge high levels of drinking and alcohol misuse, which is alarming as our recent research shows only 3% of Irish adults can correctly identify the HSE low-risk weekly guidelines for alcohol consumption."