Taoiseach was not warned about road toll hikes, says Eamon Ryan

The transport minister says that he did not warn the Taoiseach and Tánaiste that toll road prices would be increased.

Eamon Ryan said that he expected the increases in December, not November, and said that no deferral will be made of the price rises if it comes at the expense of spending more money on public transport.

Motorway toll charges across the country will rise to their maximum permitted price in the coming weeks, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) confirmed last week.

The price increases, which TII says are being introduced due to inflation, will come into effect on January 1, 2023.

Mr Ryan told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that he had been aware of the contractually obligated rises, but not their timing.

"These are contracts under law. Most of the tolling operators are independent. There are not owned or directed by the Government. They have the right to see an index linking which is what this is. A 10-cent increase in most cases.

"If we did that (deferred the increases) we would have to compensate the private companies because they are entitled to it. If that was the case what I would be very reluctant to do is to take money from what we are spending on which is increasing public transport, increasing road maintenance.

"So, I will sit down and talk to (Tánaiste Leo Varadkar) and look at what other mechanisms there might be."

Eamon Ryan said that the Irish negotiating team had fought for a targeting of the funds and that the deal could 'stitch climate justice into our entire response'.

Mr Ryan was speaking after he returned from the Cop27 summit in Egypt.

The summit drew praise as world leaders agreed a loss and damage fund for countries impacted by climate change but was criticised by what was seen as a lack of moves to keep global temperature rises to 1.5C.

He said that world governments now needed to agree a transition committee to ensure that the plan is funded, but said that countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar should pay their way.

The three countries had been designated as developing in 1992 but are extremely wealthy now, Mr Ryan said.

He said that the Irish negotiating team had fought for a targeting of the funds and that the deal could "stitch climate justice into our entire response".

Mr Ryan also bluntly disagreed with his Cabinet colleague Simon Coveney on the issue of Ireland's triple lock neutrality system.

The foreign affairs minister had said on Saturday that he believed the system should be reviewed because in its current form it can allow a UN veto stop Ireland from deploying peacekeeping troops.

Mr Ryan said that the system had served Ireland well.

"I think the current system serves our country well. I think our position as a neutral country in the world actually gives us greater strength.

"I think the triple lock doesn't stop us engage where we have to engage. Our armed forces have done a huge, brilliant service for many places around the world.

"I don't think it's restricting us, I think it gives us strength. I don't think we should change."