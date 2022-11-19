Girl, 16, fighting for life after Kilkenny crash

A teenage girl is fighting for her life in hospital after the car she was sitting in was stolen from Green St in Kilkenny city.

Sources have indicated that the young girl, who has special needs, was sitting in her father’s car, which he had left running, and was waiting for him to return from his office when a man, unknown to her, got into the driver’s seat.

The man in his 30s, who stole the car shortly after 3pm on Friday, had been living in sheltered accommodation in Kilkenny City. He collided with another car on the N77 between Kilkenny City and Ballyragget just before 4pm.

Emergency services from Kilkenny City and Ballyragget were on the scene within minutes.

A woman in her 40s and two men in their 60s who were in the other car were taken to St Luke’s General Hospital, where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who stole the car was also taken to the same hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The teenage girl was taken by air ambulance to hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or who may have been in the area of Green’s Bridge in Kilkenny or the N77 along the stretch of the road between Hennebry’s Cross and Dinan Bridge, where the collision occurred between 3pm and 4pm, to contact them on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The road where the collision occurred has reopened after being closed overnight to allow for forensic examinations to be carried out.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee, speaking at the Fine Gael ard fheis, offered her sympathies to those affected by the "tragic incident".

"I think we need to get to the bottom and understand exactly what was happening," she said.

"It's a very devastating incident to happen, full stop. No doubt, very terrifying for the people involved, and in particular the woman (teenager) involved”.