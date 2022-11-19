Eleventh-hour U-turn on beer sales sparks fresh controversy at World Cup

The most-watched sporting event on the planet, hailed as the 'Greatest Show on Earth', kicks off tomorrow under a shadow of shame — from human rights abuses to environmental contempt — and now organisers have further angered fans 48 hours before the opening match.

A last-minute decision to ban beer sales around World Cup venues in Qatar has raised the prospect of a major legal challenge from brewing giant, Budweiser, which has a $75m sponsorship agreement with Fifa.

After months of widespread international criticism of Qatar’s human rights record, its treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community, of women and minorities, and the impact on the environment of air-conditioned stadiums, the Muslim emirate’s sudden U-turn on stadium beer sales sparked fresh controversy ahead of tomorrow’s tournament curtain-raiser between the hosts and Ecuador.

A billboard depicting Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is displayed on the background as workers work on a street in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, November 12, 2022. Picture: Hassan Ammar/AP

When Qatar won its bid 12 years ago to host the tournament, the country agreed to Fifa’s requirements of selling alcohol in the World Cup stadiums.

However, details of the World Cup alcohol sales policy only emerged in September, suggesting that the negotiations were tense and difficult, and obviously went down to the wire.

Fans were to be allowed to buy beer from long-time World Cup sponsor Budweiser within the eight stadium compounds — though not at concourse concession stands — before and after games, and during evenings only at the official 'fan festival' in a park in downtown Doha.

But less than 48 hours before the opening game of the tournament, Fifa issued a terse statement confirming that alcohol sales will be banned at the grounds, where temperatures hit 33 degrees this week and water fountains are not available to fans.

Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa Fan Festival, other fan destinations, and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” it said.

Non-alcoholic beer will still be available.

In a tweet, which has since been deleted, the US beer brand said: “Well, this is awkward…” Alcohol will now only be available in hospitality boxes, where the cheapest suites are nearly €20,000 a match.

While beer sales are the latest controversy, the host nation has faced much more serious condemnation for its treatment of migrant workers, who helped build the stadiums for this World Cup, and for its attitude to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

It has been reported that thousands of workers have lost their lives building the country’s World Cup infrastructure. The Guardian reported that migrant workers employed as security guards were reported to be being paid as little as 40c an hour.

In recent weeks, Fifa and the Qatari authorities have battled to turn the spotlight away from these issues, with Fifa’s general secretary Gianni Infantino saying World Cup teams should “focus on the football” and warning them against “handing out moral lessons to the rest of the world”.

The various controversies over Qatar have already spoiled the World Cup party for many, with many soccer fans claiming they will boycott the tournament.

Activists protest against the World Cup which starts Sunday in Qatar, and called for a boycott in a demonstration outside the Qatar Embassy in Paris. Picture: Francois Mori/AP.

The city of Paris has decided not to broadcast World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones, while German fans have also threatened to boycott the event.

England coach, Gareth Southgate, who along with squad members met migrant workers at the team's Al Wakrah training base on Wednesday, said he wants players to voice their opinions on human rights issues.

England manager Gareth Southgate signs shirts for the Workers' Welfare 'Team 360' players during a Community Engagement event at the Al Wakrah Sports Club Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

England captain Harry Kane is one of several national captains planning to participate in the ‘OneLove’ campaign during the tournament to oppose discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.