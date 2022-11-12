Women to probe root causes of sexual and domestic violence at FemFest

Young women will gather in Dublin today for the National Women’s Council’s FemFest event, which aims to probe the root causes of sexual and domestic violence.

One in five young women have suffered intimate relationship abuse, and 27% have experienced rape, according to the event's organisers.

Sexual violence, body diversity, and the need for everyone to play their part in addressing sexual violence and promoting zero tolerance will be discussed at the event for females aged 16-25.

“Despite recent advances, it is still not easy being a young woman today," said NWC director Orla O’Connor.

Young women face many challenges including sexual abuse and misogyny, body-image pressures, and intersectional discrimination which can have an impact on their full and equal participation.”

Young women also spoke about their concerns around body image and social media, with a clear link made between unrealistic body standards and poor mental health in NWC workshops before today's event. Many young women expressed a desire that a diversity of bodies — including trans, disabled, and fat bodies — be celebrated in the public realm.

“Having safe spaces like FemFest is really important," said Irish Secondary Schools Union president Caitlin Faye Maniti.

"Young women want to learn what healthy relationships look like, but due to the general lack of education on sex and relationships, many young women simply aren't being educated about these issues in school.

Unfortunately, the society we live in means we are surrounded by the toxic, misogynist attitudes that underlie sexual violence and we must be able to understand and tackle this, head on.

"Most importantly, our society needs to properly educate young men and boys so they know that misogyny is not acceptable anymore and that it’s never OK to engage in sexual violence or domestic abuse.”

Georgia Grogan, lone parent and student activist, said: “We need to move past this idea that the onus is on women to safeguard themselves from unwanted advances and inappropriate remarks.

It’s time for men to step up and start playing their part. This means challenging misogynist ‘banter’, intervening against sexual harassment, and standing up for the women in their lives.”

Ms Grogan will be speaking on a panel discussion about misogyny, consent, and sexual harassment.

“We’re trying to make it as positive as we can — ways we can be vocal, stand up for yourself, and encourage others to do the same,” she said.

“I hope to be a source of motivation to young women.

“When you talk to young people, they often have so much potential — they could be our future lawmakers. But we have a long way to go around empowering younger women, particularly around consent.”