Two police officers targeted in an attempted bomb attack in Tyrone

The PSNI has said that two officers were targeted in an attempted bomb attack which has sparked a major security alert in Co Tyrone.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The police service can confirm that the ongoing security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane this morning, Friday 18th November, follows what appears to have been a targeted attack on police shortly before 11pm last night.

“Investigations are at an early stage however the attack, which is believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, caused damage to a police vehicle and is being treated as the attempted murder of two officers.

“The road remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area. No homes have been evacuated at this time.

“A further update will be provided in due course.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “I have just been hearing news overnight and we do need further clarity in terms of what happened here and I understand an investigation is under way.

But any such attempt to injure members of the security forces or the PSNI would be absolutely shocking and stands to be condemned.

“It is quite shocking, if that is the case, that something like that would happen.”

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) said the attack in Strabane was a “desperate, reckless act to murder officers working for the entire community”.

PFNI chair Liam Kelly said: “The terrorist goal was to cause heartache and misery and return Northern Ireland to the dark ages.

“We are grateful that officers in the vehicle targeted by these cowards were unhurt.

“The attackers wanted their roadside device to cause maximum damage and we are thankful they failed in their objective.

“Nothing is gained by such a callous, hate-filled incident. The terrorist threat is rated ‘substantial’ and I would appeal to all officers to step up their vigilance.

This attack is a reminder to us all that terrorists are still active in our community.

“They want to maim or murder our men and women. The truth is they are a bankrupt throwback to another time and have nothing to offer society.

“I would appeal to people to help the police track down those responsible and bring them before the courts.

“This was a desperate, reckless act. It will not deter our colleagues from doing their job with professionalism and dedication.”