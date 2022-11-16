Government approves plan for new national living wage

Government approves plan for new national living wage

The new living wage will be phased in over a four-year period starting next year and will be set at 60% of the hourly median wage.

Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 16:53
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

A new national living wage has been agreed and will replace the minimum wage by 2026, it has been announced.

The new living wage will be phased in over a four-year period starting next year and will be set at 60% of the hourly median wage. In 2023, it is estimated that 60% of median earnings would equate to approximately €13.10 per hour.

The Government’s Low Pay Commission will have discretion to use adjustment mechanisms to speed up or slow down progress towards 60% of the hourly median wage in response to any specific circumstances that have had a significant impact on economic conditions.

The Government has given approval to the plan brought forward by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar despite concerns among the business sector about rising energy costs and a raft of job losses in recent days.

“Fundamentally, it's all about good jobs, secure jobs, better pay terms and conditions, and access to a pension for everyone. It's about making work pay, putting more money in people's pockets, and in the round will be good for the economy and our society as well,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said in the round in Ireland, there are more people at work than ever before. 

“We haven't seen any fall off in total employment. And we haven't seen any rise in unemployment yet. The flexibility is there for the Low Pay Commission to slow down the phasing and have a living wage, if we end up in a situation whereby employment starts falling,” he said.

Minimum wage increase

The minimum wage will increase by 80c from 1 January 2023 to €11.30 per hour.

This will be followed by gradual increases until the minimum wage reaches 60% of hourly median earnings.

In 2021, there were 164,000 people earning the National Minimum Wage.

Once the living wage has come into effect in 2026, subject to an assessment of the impact of the change, the Low Pay Commission will advise on the practicalities of gradually increasing the targeted threshold rate towards 66% of the hourly median wage.

"Extensive research and consultation took place, including with employer and worker representative groups, unions and the public, in order to ensure we introduce the living wage in a way which will benefit workers whilst also being manageable for businesses," said Mr Varadkar.

"It's important to get the balance right," he added.

The living wage is defined as the minimum amount people need to live and take part in Irish society.

The Living Wage Technical Group, which is supported by trade unions and charities, said last month that the hourly living wage rate should increase to €13.85 per hour to reflect the rising cost of living.

Read More

McGrath: Recession in Ireland next year cannot be ruled out

More in this section

Blackrock College survivor: 'A fifth of 1979 class came forward to report abuse' Blackrock College survivor: 'A fifth of 1979 class came forward to report abuse'
Female entrepreneur drawing on whiteboard Nearly two-thirds of schools short-staffed in some areas, warn principals 
Public waiting up to 13 weeks for Cork city parking permit Public waiting up to 13 weeks for Cork city parking permit
#Energy Prices#Pensions#Working LifeUnemployment#Cost of livingPerson: Leo Varadkar
<p>A mini-scrambler motorbike seized by gardai in Cork. </p>

Public warned not to buy lethal scrambler bikes as Christmas presents 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.236 s