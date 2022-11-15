New gambling laws will end sponsorship of teams with underage grades

The most far-reaching legislation regulating gambling in the history of the State will see a total ban on social media advertising and will end sponsorship for sports clubs with underage grades.

The legislation approved by the Government will also ban ATMs in bookies.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the new laws will safeguard against "truly awful" gambling addiction that can be devastating for families.

The proposed legislation will ban:

Advertising intended for children as well as adverts that promotes excessive gambling;

The broadcast of gambling adverts on television and radio between 5.30am and 9pm;

The use of credit cards to gamble;

The offer of inducements and promotions, such as free bets.

It will involve the creation of a national gambling exclusion register for online gambling and the creation of a social impact fund, funded by industry, to finance initiatives to reduce problem gambling.

Mr Martin told a press conference in Dublin that "when gambling becomes a problem for an individual or a family the impact can be absolutely devastating".

“There are, of course, many people in our country who enjoy a bet, and for whom it's part of their social life, but we must also acknowledge and safeguard against the truly awful impact that gambling addiction can and does have on some families and communities,” he said.

Minister of state for law reform James Browne said the new laws would mean that a senior soccer team, for example, could not have a bookmaker as a sponsor, if the club also has junior members.

Research published by the Health Research Board has suggested as many as 125,000 people in Ireland are “at-risk” gamblers. Furthermore, issues with gambling are frequently cited in cases of those who come before the courts in this jurisdiction.

'Really progressive'

Extern Problem Gambling’s Barry Grant said some of the measures proposed by the Government are “well ahead” of our nearest neighbour and the other jurisdictions and appear to be “really progressive”.

“A lot of the stuff in there, the industry does not want,” he said. “I imagine the lobbying from the industry may start in earnest and it’ll be all guns blazing. Now it’s about what the end product will look like.”

Colin O’Gara, consultant psychiatrist and head of addiction services at St John of God Hospital, said: "It’s really the dynamism and flexibility of the [Gambling Regulatory] Authority that will be key.

“A lot of this will rest with the authority which is the piece that concerns me the most. It’s obviously a very positive day for gambling control. But the devil will be in the detail. Will the authority have sufficient power? In terms of a task given to a public body, it’s hard to think of any bigger task.”

Professor O’Gara said recruitment is well under way at the new regulator, bringing in a variety of different expertise, which is encouraging, as is the proposed legislation underpinning it.

He also pinpointed the creation of a social impact fund which he had suggested should be a 1% levy on the industry to go towards treatments for problem gambling.

“If we’re looking at forming a network of inpatient and outpatient services around the country for people affected by gambling addiction, that’ll be hugely expensive. It has to be a huge priority from the outset, to allow people to get access to treatment.”

The new legislation was also welcomed by the Irish Bookmakers’ Association and by Paddy Power-owner Flutter.

Flutter UK and Ireland chair Ian Proctor said: “We look forward to assessing the detailed terms of the bill when published, and working constructively with the new authority to put in place effective measures.”