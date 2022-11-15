Methane emissions from 15 of world's biggest meat and dairy firms exceed individual countries

Methane emissions from 15 of world's biggest meat and dairy firms exceed individual countries

Beef and dairy cattle are among the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, with cows mainly generating methane through digestion and waste.

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 20:00
Pádraig Hoare, ENVIRONMENTAL CORRESPONDENT

The combined methane emissions from the 15 of the world's biggest meat and dairy firms such as Nestlé and Danone exceed those of countries like Russia, Canada, Australia, or Germany.

That is according to a study from sustainable production organisations, the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy and the Changing Markets Foundation, which unveiled the findings as negotiations intensified at the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt.

The analysis claimed methane from 15 firms including Nestlé, Danone, Danish Crown, Saputo, and the Dairy Farmers of America "rival that of the EU (83%) and Russia (115%) and far exceed Canada (377%), Australia (355%) and Germany (705%)".

Together, they are responsible for 3.4% of global methane emissions from human activity, the organisations claimed.

It added methane emissions of Brazilian meat company JBS exceed the combined livestock methane emissions of France, Germany, Canada and New Zealand, while the methane footprint of the US multinational Tyson Foods, is comparable to Russia’s livestock. 

Methane from the New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra is comparable to Ireland’s livestock, it said.

When it comes to greenhouse gas emissions overall, the firms' output is greater than Germany, the world’s fourth biggest economy, and exceed those of oil and gas giants such as ExxonMobil, BP, and Shell, the analysis claimed.

European director for the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, Shefali Sharma, said: 

The methane emissions of the big meat and dairy companies rival those of nation states, yet they hide their colossal climate footprint behind a veneer of greenwash and net zero targets. 

"These companies won’t do what is needed voluntarily — governments must set rules to regulate their emissions and support farmers to transition away from industrial agriculture.”

A Global Methane Pledge was launched at Cop26 in Glasgow last year aimed at reducing methane, with 130 countries committing to a 30% cut in global methane emissions by 2030.

Beef and dairy cattle are among the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, with cows mainly generating methane through digestion and waste.

Ireland's methane conundrum led to a political tussle on reduction targets for the so-called carbon budgets, as negotiations came down to the wire.

Agriculture remains by far the largest contributor to overall emissions in Ireland, at 37.5% of the total, according to Environmental Protection Agency data in July.

Read More

Warming weather and rising seas getting worse, UN meteorological report warns

More in this section

Gambling Regulation Bill New patient safety laws to be approved by end of year, Taoiseach says
Christmas Eve busk Musicians to join Dublin housing rally against ‘cruel’ government policy
Shortage of foster carers in Mid-West, as families struggle to access supports  Shortage of foster carers in Mid-West, as families struggle to access supports 
#Climate ChangeMethane emissionsAgriculture
<p>(Niall Carson/PA)</p>

Six-month requirement for mother-and-baby home redress ‘a sword of Damocles’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.267 s