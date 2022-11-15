Call for creation of body to tackle poor working conditions in hospitality sector

Call for creation of body to tackle poor working conditions in hospitality sector

The report makes 11 recommendations to Government and its first is the establishment of an independent body to oversee and have responsibility for Ireland’s hospitality sector.

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 13:12
Sean Murray

A body with similar functions to Fáilte Ireland should be established for pubs and restaurants, a new report has recommended in the wake of evidence of “widespread poor pay and working conditions” in the sector.

The Oireachtas Tourism Committee has published a report on working conditions and skills shortages in Ireland’s tourism and hospitality sector, and made a slew of recommendations aimed at supporting the industry and the workers employed within it.

The report said there is a “growing body of evidence” that workers face real obstacles to a decent working life while the sector also faces difficulties reaching full complements of staff.

Issues highlighted to the committee included employment precarity, harmful workplace behaviour, lack of trade union access, and difficulties getting wages. 

It also heard that employers face acute staff shortages and are in need of a vast range of skills that they cannot attract from the domestic population.

Committee Cathaoirleach Niamh Smyth said that hotels, restaurants, pubs, and similar establishments are the “cornerstone of the céad míle fáilte offered to our visitors”.

“It is only logical, and it is only right, that State interventions are established to offer some remedy to the sector, and to place tourism and hospitality on equal footing with any other area of the economy.” 

Recommendations

The report makes 11 recommendations to Government and its first is the establishment of an independent body to oversee and have responsibility for Ireland’s hospitality sector, with similar functions to those of Fáilte Ireland within the tourism sector.

It also recommends, “as a matter of urgency”, that the Minister for Tourism engage with stakeholders to seek a workable solution to the legal issues that have shut down the Joint Labour Committees relating to tourism and hospitality.

This needs to be re-established “to provide a process for fixing statutory minimum rates of pay and conditions of employment for employees in these sectors, given the clear evidence presented to the Committee of widespread poor pay and working conditions in many parts of the tourism and hospitality sectors”, the committee said.

Delays in processing new work permits and visas should also be addressed, while it recommends increased resources for the Workplace Relations Commission to boost the number of inspections it conducts on tourism and hospitality businesses.

A further recommendation to address skills shortages relates to visas and the availability of directly-relevant apprenticeships, traineeships, and third-level courses.

Ms Smyth added: “It is the Committee’s hope that these recommendations will be implemented so that Ireland’s tourism and hospitality sector can offer as much value to workers and employers as the sector offers to its citizens and to its guests.

“Every worker deserves fair compensation and decent conditions. Every employer deserves the necessary support and oversight to optimise its service, in addition to an adequately skilled workforce.”

Read More

Gardaí assist in Europol operation targeting major international drug traffickers

More in this section

Fáilte Ireland Dublin Horse Show 2014 - Thursday 7th August Horse Sport Ireland: Three-quarters of board members resign in just seven days
'The heart and soul of our family': Vicky Phelan's family speak of immense grief 'The heart and soul of our family': Vicky Phelan's family speak of immense grief
Victims of terrorism Terrorism victims deserve better, daughter says on anniversary of father’s death
TourismAlcoholOrganisation: Fáilte Ireland
<p>Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap. File Picture:  Brian Lawless/PA Wire</p>

'She started the process, and she's now handed it over to us': Stephen Teap vows to continue Vicky's campaign

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s