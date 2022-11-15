Gardaí assist in Europol operation targeting major international drug traffickers

Gardaí have assisted in the arrest of 10 people in Spain suspected of being involved in drug trafficking and money laundering for major European criminal groups.

The Spanish Civil Guard raided premises in the cities of Barcelona, Ceuta, Almería and Malaga, and apprehended Spanish, German, and Moroccan nationals.

One of those arrested is understood to be lawyer who specialises in cases related to drug trafficking.

The Civil Guard's operation, supported by Europol, An Garda Síochána, the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, law enforcement agencies From France, Britain, German, Italy, Belgium and Turkey, has now seen 27 people apprehended across a handful of countries.

In a raid in Barcelona last year, Spanish police seized documentation and electronic devices which linked the targeted criminal organisation to the importation of 117 tonnes of hashish and three tonnes of cocaine into Spain.

Europol says the crime group covertly imported boats and powerful engines from the Netherlands, readied them on a ship off the coast of Portugal, and then used them to regularly collect and transfer the drugs from Morocco into Spain.

As part of this international policing operation, 11 real estate properties, five companies, 36 luxury cars, three boats, 12 designer watches, and millions of euro in cash have been seized.

Some 58 banks accounts connected to the crime group have also been frozen.

Europol said it has been providing analytical and operational support since 2020 and has helped to establish links with other investigations.

It facilitated cooperation with other law enforcement agencies and analysed the business activity and corporate structure used to launder the money.