Motorcyclist dies after collision with tractor

Motorcyclist dies after collision with tractor

Dundalk gardaí say the collision happened on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath, Co Louth at around 3.45pm on Sunday, and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. Stock picture

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 22:48

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision with a tractor in Co Louth.

The incident happened on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath at approximately 3.45pm on Sunday.

The fatal collision involved a motorcycle and a tractor, with the male motorcyclist, 29, fatally injured. His body has been removed from the scene and taken to the Mortuary in The Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. A post mortem will take place at a later date. 

The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R173 at Drumullagh, between 3.30p.m. and 4p.m. are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Read More

Cork garda severely injured while on duty

More in this section

A lot of young turkeys together Bird flu outbreak detected in turkeys in Co Monaghan
Police Stock Five taken to hospital after ‘large altercation’ at Co Fermanagh hotel
Six-year-old saved by hero brother after phone charger causes bedroom blaze Six-year-old saved by hero brother after phone charger causes bedroom blaze
Road traffic accidentPlace: Louth
Motorcyclist dies after collision with tractor

Man, 67, dies after road collision in Co Tipperary

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s