Motorcyclist dies after collision with tractor

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision with a tractor in Co Louth.

The incident happened on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath at approximately 3.45pm on Sunday.

The fatal collision involved a motorcycle and a tractor, with the male motorcyclist, 29, fatally injured. His body has been removed from the scene and taken to the Mortuary in The Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. A post mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R173 at Drumullagh, between 3.30p.m. and 4p.m. are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.