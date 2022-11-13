Five taken to hospital after ‘large altercation’ at Co Fermanagh hotel

Five taken to hospital after ‘large altercation’ at Co Fermanagh hotel

(PA)

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 17:35
David Young, PA

Five people have been taken to hospital after what police described as a large altercation at a resort in Co Fermanagh.

Police and ambulance attended the Lough Erne Resort on Sunday afternoon.

The luxury resort is on the Lough Shore Road on the outskirts of Enniskillen.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 13:13 following reports of an incident on Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen involving a large number of people.

“NIAS despatched two emergency crews and two ambulance officers to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, five patients were taken to South West Acute Hospital (in Enniskillen).

A PSNI spokesman said officers attended a report of a “large altercation”.

More in this section

Six-year-old saved by hero brother after phone charger causes bedroom blaze Six-year-old saved by hero brother after phone charger causes bedroom blaze
Hit and run in Wexford leaves young man in serious condition Hit and run in Wexford leaves young man in serious condition
Two men recovering after yacht sailing from Caribbean to Ibiza washes ashore on Achill Island Two men recovering after yacht sailing from Caribbean to Ibiza washes ashore on Achill Island
resortPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone are now in place. See map below. Stock picture</p>

Bird flu outbreak detected in turkeys in Co Monaghan

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s