Alleged fraudster Catherine O'Brien disqualified from racing horses in her name

The woman wanted for questioning about allegations of fraud in the horse racing industry is disqualified from racing horses in her name by Horse Racing Ireland (HRI).

Catherine O’Brien, originally from Buttevant but with an address in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, was convicted in her absence in June 2021 for breaches of animal welfare legislation and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

The conviction arose from the seizure of more than 30 horses at an address in Ballygarrett, Co Wexford, the previous year.

She is also sought for questioning by gardaí investigating complaints from people alleging fraudulent activity by her.

As part of its investigation into the activities of Ms O’Brien, the Irish Examiner has discovered that she is included in the most recent publication of the HRI’s forfeit list and has been on it since November 2016.

It relates to arrears of €586.71, which she has failed to pay.

A source said Ms O’Brien had been a registered owner with HRI. However, because she has been on the forfeit list, she has been a “disqualified person as far as HRI and IHRB are concerned and means her HRI ownership was voided in 2016 for racing purposes”.

As a result, horses cannot race under her name.

A spokeswoman for the HRI said: “Individuals are only placed on the forfeit list after receiving three letters from Horse Racing Ireland over a three-month period including numerous follow-up phonecalls to offer payment plan options.

“During that time, if the person has not engaged with HRI, they then receive final correspondence confirming they will be added to the forfeit list, which is published in the next issue of the Irish Racing Calendar.”

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Catherine O'Brien following her conviction for breaches of animal welfare legislation. Picture courtesy of the Irish Mail on Sunday

She added: “ The Irish Racing Calendar is an industry publication which is circulated to all licensed trainers, racing officials, stewards, and other subscribers. It is also sent to the key libraries in Ireland — so it is public record.”

Later this month, judicial review proceedings taken by her against the Director of Public Prosecutions following her animal cruelty conviction in Wexford will be up for mention in the High Court on November 29.

She is wanted for questioning by gardaí investigating allegations of fraud in the sale of horses in the past three to four years.

The complaints under investigation relate to horse investment schemes via a website set up to target people interested in thoroughbred horses. Another relates to a scheme involving investment related to a property which was for sale in France, also related to horses.

The website, which no longer exists, carried a list of services including racehorse purchase and management, and investment opportunities.

The blurb regarding investment opportunities read that private clients were being provided with “the opportunity to acquire permanent residency in Ireland through the Government-backed ‘Immigrant Investor Programme’".

The blurb added: “We currently have a small number of opportunities for our clients to invest in Ireland, gaining residency in return.”

The website also offered select “equine consignment for private clients to ensure that each horse will be well presented at sales, looking and feeling its best”.

The website gave an address in Merrion Square as the “global offices” of the company. A phone number on the website no longer belongs to Catherine O’Brien, but is one of the numbers she was known to use in the past.