Alleged fraudster Catherine O'Brien disqualified from racing horses in her name

Alleged fraudster Catherine O'Brien disqualified from racing horses in her name

Catherine O’Brien, with an address in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, was convicted in absentia last year for breaches of animal welfare legislation. Picture courtesy of the Irish Mail on Sunday 

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Ann Murphy

The woman wanted for questioning about allegations of fraud in the horse racing industry is disqualified from racing horses in her name by Horse Racing Ireland (HRI).

Catherine O’Brien, originally from Buttevant but with an address in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, was convicted in her absence in June 2021 for breaches of animal welfare legislation and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

The conviction arose from the seizure of more than 30 horses at an address in Ballygarrett, Co Wexford, the previous year.

She is also sought for questioning by gardaí investigating complaints from people alleging fraudulent activity by her.

 

Listen to Episode 1 and subsequent episodes of the podcast series on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

As part of its investigation into the activities of Ms O’Brien, the Irish Examiner has discovered that she is included in the most recent publication of the HRI’s forfeit list and has been on it since November 2016.

It relates to arrears of €586.71, which she has failed to pay.

A source said Ms O’Brien had been a registered owner with HRI. However, because she has been on the forfeit list, she has been a “disqualified person as far as HRI and IHRB are concerned and means her HRI ownership was voided in 2016 for racing purposes”.

As a result, horses cannot race under her name.

A spokeswoman for the HRI said: “Individuals are only placed on the forfeit list after receiving three letters from Horse Racing Ireland over a three-month period including numerous follow-up phonecalls to offer payment plan options.

“During that time, if the person has not engaged with HRI, they then receive final correspondence confirming they will be added to the forfeit list, which is published in the next issue of the Irish Racing Calendar.”

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Catherine O'Brien following her conviction for breaches of animal welfare legislation. Picture courtesy of the Irish Mail on Sunday
A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Catherine O'Brien following her conviction for breaches of animal welfare legislation. Picture courtesy of the Irish Mail on Sunday

She added: “ The Irish Racing Calendar is an industry publication which is circulated to all licensed trainers, racing officials, stewards, and other subscribers. It is also sent to the key libraries in Ireland — so it is public record.”

Later this month, judicial review proceedings taken by her against the Director of Public Prosecutions following her animal cruelty conviction in Wexford will be up for mention in the High Court on November 29.

She is wanted for questioning by gardaí investigating allegations of fraud in the sale of horses in the past three to four years.

The complaints under investigation relate to horse investment schemes via a website set up to target people interested in thoroughbred horses. Another relates to a scheme involving investment related to a property which was for sale in France, also related to horses.

Read More

The Mick Clifford Podcast — Ann Murphy on the Catherine the Fake investigation

The website, which no longer exists, carried a list of services including racehorse purchase and management, and investment opportunities.

The blurb regarding investment opportunities read that private clients were being provided with “the opportunity to acquire permanent residency in Ireland through the Government-backed ‘Immigrant Investor Programme’". 

The blurb added: “We currently have a small number of opportunities for our clients to invest in Ireland, gaining residency in return.” 

The website also offered select “equine consignment for private clients to ensure that each horse will be well presented at sales, looking and feeling its best”. 

The website gave an address in Merrion Square as the “global offices” of the company. A phone number on the website no longer belongs to Catherine O’Brien, but is one of the numbers she was known to use in the past.

Read More

Catherine the Fake: How Clare became a playground for the fraudster 

More in this section

Garda Stock Motorcyclist dies after collision with tractor
A lot of young turkeys together Bird flu outbreak detected in turkeys in Co Monaghan
Police Stock Five taken to hospital after ‘large altercation’ at Co Fermanagh hotel
#Catherine the FakePodcastOrganisation: Irish ExaminerOrganisation: Horse Racing IrelandOrganisation: HRIOrganisation: Director of Public ProsecutionsOrganisation: DPPOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
<p>The collision occurred on the N24 at Townspark, Carrick-on-Suir, at around 7.30pm. Stock picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Man, 67, dies after road collision in Co Tipperary

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.243 s