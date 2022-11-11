Pedestrian, 60s, dies following collision with motorbike

Pedestrian, 60s, dies following collision with motorbike

The pedestrian, a woman in her early 60s, was seriously injured and taken from the scene to The Mater Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 22:54
Sally Gorman

A woman in her 60s has died following a crash involving a motorbike in Dublin City on Wednesday.

At approximately 10.40am on Wednesday morning, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a motorcyclist and a pedestrian at the junction of Eden Quay/Beresford Place, Dublin 1.

The pedestrian, a woman in her early 60s, was seriously injured and taken from the scene to The Mater Hospital to be treated for her injuries. She passed away at the hospital this afternoon.

The driver of the motorcycle was uninjured and did not require medical treatment.

Gardaí at Store Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Walking home: The murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj

