Doctors estimate that one in 12 children now on hospital waiting lists

Doctors estimate that one in 12 children now on hospital waiting lists

Irish Hospital Consultants Association President Professor Robert Landers linked the waiting lists to shortages in the system, particularly of hospital consultants. Picture: ihca.ie

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 20:41
Niamh Griffin Health Correspondent

Doctors have estimated that one in 12 children are now on waiting lists for various kinds of treatment based on the latest hospital data.

The figures also show the number of people waiting to have an operation in hospitals rose by over 500 between September and October despite funding being thrown at the problem.

In all almost 85,000 children are waiting to see a consultant for the first time as out-patients, although this number dropped by almost 2,000 in a month.

These are children who were assessed by their GP as needing a hospital appointment to check out a potentially serious illness.

Overall, there are 614,225 adults and children on out-patient lists down from 625,673 in September.

However in-patient figures have risen, reflecting seriously ill people waiting for a date to get an operation or procedure done in the hospital after assessment.

These numbers rose by over 500 between October and September. The figure for the end of October is a shocking 79,882, compared to 79,363 the month before.

A further 25,829 patients were waiting to receive an appointment for a GI Endoscopy which can identify some potential cancers, coeliac disease or ulcers.

Hospital waiting lists have been the target of focused funding in recent months, with a plan launched in February hoping to reduce problems over a number of years.

However, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association continues to be extremely concerned. It raised particular worries around access to care for vulnerable children.

Its analysis of the lists indicates that, despite the Government target of reducing waiting lists by 18% by the end of the year, the number of children on lists has increased by 1,660 (2%) since January.

Irish Hospital Consultants Association President Prof Robert Landers said some 98,000 children are now on lists, including one in four waiting longer than a year to be treated. He linked this to shortages in the system, particularly of hospital consultants.

“This is resulting in thousands of children not getting the care they need in a timely way and the real possibility that they will suffer health and developmental issues that could have been reversed or mitigated against if only they were seen in time.”

He highlighted figures released by the Dublin children’s hospital earlier this week showing that 266 children are on active and suspended waiting lists for scoliosis related surgeries.

This is an increase of 21 children (9%) since the start of the year, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association found.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund also separately records patients who had treatment and are waiting for follow-on treatment when appropriate; this stands at 93,730.

A further 55,579 patients are classified as suspended.

This category refers to a variety of patients including those whose care has been outsourced to private hospitals, people who were too sick to have an operation perhaps due to Covid-19 and people who cancelled their operations for other reasons.

Read More

No sign of improvements in hospitals as over 100,000 go without a bed this year

More in this section

Calculator with wooden house and coins stack and pen on wood table. Property investment and house mortgage financial concept Courts 'too lenient' in pursuing mortgage-holders in long-term arrears
One of the world's biggest football sticker collections to be exhibited in Cork this week One of the world's biggest football sticker collections to be exhibited in Cork this week
Mercury hits 17.5C, significantly higher-than-average November temperatures Mercury hits 17.5C, significantly higher-than-average November temperatures
healthcareWaiting Lists#Childrens HealthPlace: IrelandPerson: Robert LandersOrganisation: Irish Hospital Consultants Association
<p>A climate change protest organised by students at Trinity College Dublin is held outside Leinster House in Dublin. Speakers criticised inaction by the Irish government and the Cop27 UN climate summit being held in Egypt this week. Picture: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA Wire</p>

Students accuse Government of inaction on climate change at Dáil protest

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.264 s