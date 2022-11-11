Maternity hospital inspections found rodents, ants and wasps

Rodents, ants, wasps and flies were discovered in one of the country's largest maternity hospitals during inspections over the past 18 months.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act show the Coombe Hospital in Dublin was forced to close a shower room due to rodent sightings.

The Women and Infants University Hospital has spent more than €20,000 on pest-control services.

Pest-control companies use bait boxes in high-risk areas within a hospital facility.

David Cullinane, Sinn Féin's health spokesperson, said it is important there is no impact on patient safety.

"Obviously the cost is significant but it is a problem that has to be dealt with," said Mr Cullinane.

"Everything that can be done has to be done. It is a concern that a room had to be closed as a consequence as well.

"I think there is a responsibility on management to ensure that the problem is brought under control."

There is no reason to "over-worry" any patients who are attending the hospital as the matter is being addressed.

It is clear by the money that has been spent that the hospital is taking the matter very seriously and working to rectify the situation, he said.