Cork hospital healthcare assistant died after ingesting drug he took from needle bin

A large hospital has reviewed its staff security procedures and tightened its drug disposal policies following the death of a staff member who removed a powerful drug from a needle bin and ingested it at home.

The changes introduced by the Mercy University Hospital in Cork were among the recommendations from an internal review that was ordered following the death last year of Richard Chisholm, aged 52, a healthcare assistant at the hospital, Cork City Coroner’s Court was told.

City coroner Philip Comyn heard Mr Chisholm, who was originally from Scotland, was found dead at his rented home at Gerald Griffin Ave, off Monastery Rd, on the northside of Cork City on May 29, 2021.

A 100ml infusion, or IV bag which was labelled “fentanyl” was found at his feet, with a small amount of fluid still in it.

Fentanyl is a powerful anesthetic medication, which in a hospital setting must be stored in a secure area and can only be supplied by a pharmacist to certain medical staff.

The hospital used batch numbers on the label to confirm the IV bag and label were from its own stock. A used syringe was found on the body. An autopsy revealed a small puncture mark in the fold of Mr Chisholm’s right arm. A bottle of whiskey and some beer cans were also found in the room.

State pathologist's evidence

Assistant State pathologist Dr Margot Bolster said the cause of death was the ingestion of a combination of alcohol, ketamine, and the prescribed anti-depressant sertraline, complicated by the aspiration of gastric contents.

While the drug levels were all within therapeutic ranges, Dr Bolster said they combined with the alcohol to suppress Mr Chisholm’s central nervous system, including his gag reflex.

The inquest was told Mr Chisholm, who had worked at the hospital since September 2013, was the subject of a disciplinary process and had received a written warning a few years ago after he was seen putting a hand into a sharps bin — which is normally used for the disposal of needles, used drugs, and other medical waste.

Assistant director of nursing Kay Foley said she raised concerns with hospital security in February 2021, after she found Mr Chisholm in the hospital’s theatre area, and she raised concerns with security again the following month after he denied allegations he had been seen with two cards of a patient’s pain medication.

Mr Comyn asked Ms Foley if she felt a “pattern was developing”.

She replied: “I had no proof but I shared my concerns with security.”

The jury returned a verdict of misadventure and recommended the hospital review its swipe card access policies and keep its medicine handling and disposal policies updated.