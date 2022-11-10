Man arrested after liquid substance thrown at painting in Cork's Crawford Art Gallery

A man has been arrested in connection with a protest by environmentalists at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork.

The man, who is in his 20s, is understood to have been part of a group of activists protesting against oil exploration.

It is alleged liquid was thrown at a painting.

A garda spokesperson said: "Shortly before 5pm, Gardaí from the Bridewell were alerted following reports of an alleged incident of Criminal Damage in an Art Gallery on Emmet Place, Cork City.

"It’s understood liquid substance was thrown on a painting in the course of the incident.

"A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at the Bridewell Garda Station.

"Enquires are ongoing."

It is understood there was a free public tour at the gallery, which stays open until 8pm on Thursday nights, at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for the gallery, when asked about the incident, said they were unable to comment.

The incident comes weeks after climate activists from the climate group Last Generation threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum in Germany last month.

They were also protesting about oil production and targeted renowned French Impressionist artist Monet’s “Les Meules” at the Barberini Museum near Berlin.

The two people arrested over that incident were seen throwing mashed potatoes at the $110.7 million painting, which was displayed behind protective glass, and then gluing their hands to a wall in the gallery.

It is not known at this stage what exact painting was targeted in tonight's attack.