New registration system for self-catering properties to be introduced next year 

A new registration system for self-catering properties is expected to be introduced early next year.

The system will be operated by Fáilte Ireland and will be underpinned by legislation which is currently being developed by the Department of Tourism.

A spokesman for the Department of Housing said: “At a recent meeting between Minister Darragh O’Brien and the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media it was agreed to proceed with the progression of that legislation with a view to its early enactment and the associated establishment of the Fáilte Ireland registration system early in 2023.”

The move has been welcomed by the Irish Self-Catering Federation, which had concerns about proposals for temporary measures to be included under Section 3 of the Planning and Development, Maritime and Valuation Act 2022.

Under the legislation, failure by owners of short-term rental properties in rent pressure zones (RPZs) to secure the correct planning would be an offence, both for the owner of the property and the online platform offering it for rent, such as Airbnb.

It was expected that homes in areas with high rental demand, and high rents, would not be granted permission for short-term letting.

The measure had been sent to the European Union for approval but has been withdrawn in recent weeks by the Government because of the legislation now being drawn up by the Department of Tourism.

The Department of Housing spokesman said: “The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media expects to seek Governmental approval for the publication of her legislative proposals in this regard in the coming weeks.”

A spokeswoman for the Irish Self-Catering Federation said the organisation has negotiated and fought tirelessly in recent months to highlight the negative impact its members felt the introduction of the bill would have on the Irish tourism industry.

She added: “The federation now requests that guidelines for planners and owners of self-catering properties in RPZs be compiled. This is in order that the self-catering stock can be protected for the 2023 season.

"This is particularly important in the current climate where there is a substantial amount of hotel bed stock off the market.”