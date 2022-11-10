Concern for welfare of missing Dublin man

Concern for welfare of missing Dublin man

Have you seen Thomas Ritchie? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 12:46
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Dublin man.

Thomas Ritchie, 46, has been missing from the Kiltipper area of Tallaght, Dublin since Tuesday morning, November 8.

He is approximately 5'9", of slight build and bald with brown eyes.

When last seen, Thomas was wearing a black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

Both gardaí and Thomas' family are concerned for this welfare.

Anyone with any information on Thomas's whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

