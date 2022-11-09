Campaigners stage sit-in at Cork's Bord Gáis offices to protest soaring energy prices

Cost of living campaigners occupied Bórd Gais Energy offices in Cork to criticise the company’s “profiteering” and to demand an end to soaring energy prices.

A group of seven members of the Cork Cost of Living Coalition entered the company's offices at the Cork Airport business park just after 10am on Wednesday as part of a ramping up of their campaign to highlight the ongoing cost of living crisis.

They were asked by staff to leave but refused.

They criticised the company’s recent price hikes, and soaring profits, and said the recent energy supports announced by the Government are being eaten up by energy company price hikes.

They also unfurled a banner highlighting another cost of living rally in the city this weekend.

They left of their own accord about an hour later. It was an entirely peaceful protest. Gardaí were not called to the scene.

Bórd Gáis Energy has been asked for a comment.

Coalition member Martina Stafford, a member of the Socialist Party who was involved in the office occupation, said the group stayed until they felt their point had been made.

She said the temporary occupation of the energy company’s building was designed to highlight what she described as the company's “profiteering”, but to also highlight the need for the Government to intervene.

“There have been five gas price increases since 2021, leading to a 74% increase in the company’s profits in the first six months of the year, of almost €40m,” she said.

It emerged in July that the company had an adjusted profit €39.5m in the first six months of 2022, compared to €22.7m in the same period of last year.

Ms Stafford said people struggling with rising food and energy costs need to fight back.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” she said.

The Government must take on these companies who are profiteering. But we can’t depend on a Government that represents the rich and big business. They are afraid to take these companies on.

“So this has to come from ordinary people.

“We are facing into an international recession, so energy price hikes are only going to get worse.

“We would encourage people to get involved in a fight back, and to come out and attend the rally this weekend."

The latest in the coalition's cost of living rallies takes place in Cork city centre at 2pm on Saturday, starting on the Grand Parade.

Cork North Central Socialist Party TD Mick Barry said Government has a number of powers available to it to affect the price of gas and electricity.

He said one option would be to intervene to make the State-owned ESB operate on a break-even basis.

And a second option would be for the State to invoke the emergency powers available under the Consumer Protection Act and set price controls, paying for them by introducing wealth taxes across the board on millionaire incomes and the super profits of large companies.