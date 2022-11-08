Facebook's Irish staff 'really stressed' ahead of reported layoffs

Facebook's Irish staff 'really stressed' ahead of reported layoffs

One employee at Facebook in Dublin confirmed that no announcements had been made to staff as of Tuesday morning, but that the workforce as a whole is “really stressed” ahead of the expected announcement. File picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 13:14
Cianan Brennan

The mood among the thousands of Irish employees of Facebook parent company Meta is “really stressed” ahead of anticipated job losses at the firm.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that an announcement regarding thousands of layoffs is expected at the social media giant by Wednesday.

Employees have already been told to cancel all non-essential travel for this week, a person familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

That news follows on from cuts announced at fellow tech giants Twitter and Stripe within the past week, as the sector struggles to deal with the downturn in the global economic climate.

One employee at Facebook in Dublin confirmed that no announcements had been made to staff as of Tuesday morning, but that the workforce as a whole is “really stressed” ahead of the expected announcement.

Meta employs 3,000 people at its Dublin head office, and an additional 6,000 across multiple sites in Ireland, including its data centre in Clonee in Co. Meath and Reality Labs in Cork.

A Meta spokesperson said they would not be commenting on the Wall Street Journal report but cited CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s statement to investors following the company’s disappointing third-quarter results, which saw its share price fall by a fifth after Meta failed to hit its profit targets for the first time.

Mr Zuckerberg said at the time that in 2023 Meta would be focusing on “a small number of high priority growth areas”, with some teams set to “grow meaningfully”, and others likely to “stay flat or shrink”.

Meta’s overall share price has plunged by roughly €700bn over the last year alone amid uncertainty regarding the company’s future direction.

Mr Zuckerberg’s announcement in September of 2021 that his company would be championing the ‘metaverse’, an augmented virtual reality, has thus far failed to bear fruit for the tech giant.

Read More

Fears for Irish tech workers as Facebook owner Meta reportedly planning major layoffs

More in this section

FILE PHOTO It is understood that Dr Tony Holohan has indicated to the Government that yesterday’s meeting of the National Public Top medic defends Nphet's response to Covid-19 pandemic 
Mastodon, the social network users are leaving Twitter for — everything you need to know Mastodon, the social network users are leaving Twitter for — everything you need to know
Thirteen people due in court over north Dublin burglaries Thirteen people due in court over north Dublin burglaries
#FacebookPlace: CorkPlace: DublinPlace: MeathOrganisation: Meta
<p>Taoiseach Micheal Martin talks to the media during the Cop27 summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Picture date: Monday November 7, 2022.</p>

It is realistic for our legacy to be a sustainable planet, Micheál Martin tells Cop27 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s