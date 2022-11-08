Thirteen people due in court over north Dublin burglaries

Those arrested are facing 35 charges, including burglary, the unauthorised taking of vehicles and the handling of stolen property, in connection with 28 incidents.

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 07:39
Sally Gorman

There are 13 people due in court this morning in connection with burglaries in north Dublin.

It follows an investigation under Operation Thor focusing on the parts of the city covered by J District garda stations (Clontarf, Howth and Raheny).

Those arrested are facing 35 charges, including burglary, the unauthorised taking of vehicles and the handling of stolen property during 28 incidents.

Detective Superintendent David Kennedy of the R and J Districts said "The local communities of Raheny, Clontarf and Howth will continue to see visible focused patrols at specific times of day, targeting burglary related crime.

"We take burglary very seriously. We understand that it can be both financially costly and emotionally devastating and will ensure every burglary and associated crime is appropriately investigated to the highest possible standard.

"As the clocks go back, and as the nights draw in earlier, please look out for anything or anyone suspicious in your neighbourhood - burglars often target properties near each other so reporting something happening in your street could prevent you or your neighbour from becoming the next victim.”

Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence led policing.

