Brothers sexually abused at Blackrock College demand 'proper apology'

Two brothers who were repeatedly sexually abused at Blackrock College during the 1970s and early 1980s have called for a full apology from the religious congregation that runs the well-known private school.

Brothers David and Mark Ryan from Blackrock have spoken publicly about the abuse they suffered as young students at the school in South County Dublin.

Its trustees, the Spiritans, also known as the Holy Ghost Order, confirmed records indicate 233 people have made allegations of abuse against 77 Irish Spiritans in Ireland and overseas. It has paid more than €5m in abuse settlement claims and support services since 2004.

As students, both Mark and David were abused by Father Tom O’Byrne, a priest originally from Limerick who taught at other schools before he began teaching at Blackrock in 1967. Both brothers each had a second abuser, both of whom were also from the community of the Holy Ghost Order.

Neither spoke about the abuse they suffered until Mark was 40 and David was 38. Fr O’Byrne was still living on the grounds of Blackrock College when the brothers reported him to gardaí in 2002.

Older brother Mark Ryan said: “I’ve never had an apology. There was no ‘we’re very sorry’. That was never ever said.”

David said: "For them to freely admit that there was abuse going on in the school and that there were other victims abused and for them to admit it; That’s what I want them to say.”

“That they knew what was going on but that they just brushed it under the carpet because of who they were and didn’t want it to get out to the public because it had such a reputation. That’s what I want them to do; Admit it, and I want a proper apology.”

In 2005, Mark and David each received a settlement from the Spiritans without any admission of legal liability or form of an apology. Both men and their friend Maura Harmon are the first people to speak publicly to RTÉ Documentary on One and RTÉ Radio 1 about abuse on the Blackrock College campus.

The total number of children who were sexually abused on the grounds of Blackrock College is unknown. However, the Spiritans confirmed to RTÉ that 57 people have alleged they were abused on the Blackrock campus, with the order reaching settlements with 12 individuals relating to abuse at the school.

Rockwell College in Tipperary is also under the trusteeship of the Spiritan Education Trust.

Other schools under its trusteeship include Templeogue College, St Michael’s College, and Holy Family Community School.