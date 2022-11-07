HSE 'prioritise' infant checks amid shortage of public health nurses

HSE 'prioritise' infant checks amid shortage of public health nurses

There are 53 fewer public health nurses since December 2019.

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 18:54
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

The number of public health nurses has fallen below pre-pandemic levels, prompting the HSE to establish an oversight group in a bid to improve recruitment and retention.

The staffing crisis means some areas have had to put a priority system in place focusing on those patients with the greatest needs, the HSE said. These nurses work in the community delivering infant development checks, eye checks and act as a liaison between the elderly and health services, among other duties.

The latest census report shows by September there were 1,479 public health nurses (PHNs), a drop of 53 since the December 2019 figure of 1,532 - despite growing demand for community care. While 16 new nurses were brought onstream in August, this was followed by 13 leaving in September.

A national oversight group has been tasked to work on recruitment and retention across community nursing services, and is expected to report back with proposals, a HSE spokeswoman said.

“A small number of areas within Community Health Organisations in Dublin and Galway, have introduced a temporary prioritisation system while waiting to fill vacant posts but development checks have not ceased in these specific areas,” she said.

“There are no areas in the country that are without early development checks by PHNs.” Shortages in general are linked to retirement, internal movement and challenges in replacing staff, she said.

“We continue to prioritise and support patients who have the greatest need in the community,” she said. “The prioritisation system is limited to and only in place as a contingency in areas with acute PHN staffing issues”.

She said the HSE do not report on vacant roles; approved roles are filled on a temporary basis while a full-time replacement is sought.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has raised concerns over what they see as a “severe shortage” of public health nurses.

“We know that there is currently a crisis in staffing in many areas including public health nursing. We need to see a sense of urgency from Government and the HSE to solve this issue,” the union said.

So far this year, 26,321 babies aged up to 12 months old were seen by PHNs for a child health and developmental assessment.

Some 91.2% of children referred for eye tests following PHN screening were found to need glasses and were seen sooner due to their test results, a Dublin-based study published in this month’s World of Irish Nursing found.

Read More

'This is indirect discrimination against children with disabilities.' Cutbacks in developmental checks show system flaws

More in this section

ULSTER Anniversary 1 Withholding of information continues, Enniskillen victim’s daughter says
Brothers sexually abused at Blackrock College demand 'proper apology' Brothers sexually abused at Blackrock College demand 'proper apology'
Abortion services survey Anti-abortion group to launch legal challenge to Northern Ireland legislation
Public HealthOrganisation: HSEOrganisation: Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation
<p>Micheál Martin said that events like the climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh “concentrate the mind” and create greater global awareness about the dangers, particularly for future generations, posed by climate change.</p>

Time running out to act on climate change – Micheál Martin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.292 s