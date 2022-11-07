Watch: 'The choir helps us feel at home for a moment' say Ukrainians in Cork

Cork’s first Ukrainian choir aims to be a “small homeland” for the refugee community living here and help integration with Irish people through song.

At a Church of Ireland centre in Ballincollig, Co Cork, the county’s first Ukrainian choir recently began gathering.

“The choir is a small homeland for Ukrainians in Ireland where they can feel at home for a moment, socialise, get psychological support, friendly advice and forget about their difficulties for a while,” said Svetlana Deikun, a choral conductor and music teacher by trade, and the choir’s director.

Last month Ms Deikun performed traditional Ukrainian song and dance with her daughter at the Lord Mayor’s Community Heritage Concert at Cork City Hall, which received a lengthy standing ovation.

“My old dream of performing the song Kalyna with an orchestra came true,” she said.

It’s nice that even without translation, this song touched Irish hearts. The language of art unites the spirit of freedom and independence around the world.”

It is “very difficult for [Ukrainians] to integrate”, said Victoria Tymoshchuk who co-founded the choir. “They stay for a long time in their accommodation.”

Valeria Deikun, Polina Gryshchenko and Olena Sivka of the Kalyna Choir. Picture: Jim Coughlan

It is especially difficult when many cannot speak English and are therefore unable to work, she said.

“If you don’t speak English, it’s hard to speak about your culture,” she said, explaining that music can transcend language barriers.

“Music speaks one language, of music and soul.”

Their hope is that the choir can be a focal point for Ukrainians to socialise and showcase their culture to the Irish people."

Valentyna Gryshchenko of the Kalyna Choir. Picture: Jim Coughlan

The Together-Razem Hub for Ukrainians in Blackpool, Co Cork, helped spread the word to the Ukrainian community and in recent weeks the group began practising traditional Ukrainian songs.

“All generations of Ukrainians love them, these are the songs of our ancestors and we are glad that these songs still live,” Ms Deikun said, adding the songs resonate strongly in every family.

The choir hopes to perform and collaborate with Irish musicians at festivals and events in the coming months and already has plans to perform at a Christmas concert in Cork.

The choir practises every Saturday between 3pm and 5pm at St Peter's Parish Centre, Church Hill, Carrigrohane.