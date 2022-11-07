No New Year's Eve concert planned for Dublin

Dublin's annual New Year's Eve concert will not be going ahead to ring in 2023, it has been announced.

According to Dublin City Council's planning office, the licence application for this year's event reveals that instead of a concert taking place, the celebrations will focus on the "Midnight Moment" and fireworks.

"The format of the event has changed slightly in comparison to previous years with no concert taking place but the main focus now being on the Midnight Moment and the fireworks display on the river to ring in the new year," it reads.

The North and South Quays will be the locations for this year's event, both with numerous hubs of live music, food and bars, it was added.

This year, the New Year’s Eve Matinée will take place from 4pm, with a 30-minute performance at 6.30pm which will take place just before the earlier countdown celebrations scheduled for 7pm.

The New Year’s Eve Festival, a ticketed event, will take place along the North Wall Quay and Sir John Rogerson Quay from 8pm onwards. Sir John Rogerson Quay has a capacity maximum of 14,000 people while 24,000 people will be able to attend festivities on North Wall Quay.

A fireworks display will take place on pontoons positioned on the River Liffey from Samuel Beckett Bridge to the Tom Clarke Bridge.

MCD Productions and Failte Ireland have stated they will work with gardaí and the council to ensure the capacity of the site is not exceeded and that the adjoining areas are safely managed.

This plan includes a robust security and traffic management plan, as well as CCTV, tannoy systems, barriers at control points and extra lighting. Each segment of the quays will have a managed entry/exit control point to allow for even distribution of patrons.