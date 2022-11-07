No New Year's Eve concert planned for Dublin

No New Year's Eve concert planned for Dublin

The launch of the NYE Festival in Dublin in 2017. File picture: Arthur Carron

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 15:03
Rebecca Laffan

Dublin's annual New Year's Eve concert will not be going ahead to ring in 2023, it has been announced.

According to Dublin City Council's planning office, the licence application for this year's event reveals that instead of a concert taking place, the celebrations will focus on the "Midnight Moment" and fireworks.

"The format of the event has changed slightly in comparison to previous years with no concert taking place but the main focus now being on the Midnight Moment and the fireworks display on the river to ring in the new year," it reads.

The North and South Quays will be the locations for this year's event, both with numerous hubs of live music, food and bars, it was added.

This year, the New Year’s Eve Matinée will take place from 4pm, with a 30-minute performance at 6.30pm which will take place just before the earlier countdown celebrations scheduled for 7pm.

The New Year’s Eve Festival, a ticketed event, will take place along the North Wall Quay and Sir John Rogerson Quay from 8pm onwards. Sir John Rogerson Quay has a capacity maximum of 14,000 people while 24,000 people will be able to attend festivities on North Wall Quay.

A fireworks display will take place on pontoons positioned on the River Liffey from Samuel Beckett Bridge to the Tom Clarke Bridge.

MCD Productions and Failte Ireland have stated they will work with gardaí and the council to ensure the capacity of the site is not exceeded and that the adjoining areas are safely managed.

This plan includes a robust security and traffic management plan, as well as CCTV, tannoy systems, barriers at control points and extra lighting. Each segment of the quays will have a managed entry/exit control point to allow for even distribution of patrons.

Read More

Cork City will glow this Christmas despite energy cost fears

More in this section

Cop27 summit Taoiseach denies Cop27 is a 'greenwashing' event 
Siblings to speak publicly about abuse suffered at Blackrock College Siblings to speak publicly about abuse suffered at Blackrock College
IRISH Widows Widow of Garda killed by IRA dismisses Sinn Féin president’s comments
TourismPlace: DublinOrganisation: Dublin City CouncilOrganisation: MCD ProductionsOrganisation: Fáilte Ireland
Abortion services survey

Anti-abortion group to launch legal challenge to Northern Ireland legislation

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.215 s