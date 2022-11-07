Investigation ongoing following fire at Kildare centre earmarked for refugee accommodation

Investigation ongoing following fire at Kildare centre earmarked for refugee accommodation

The Kill Equestrian Centre, just outside Kill Village in Co Kildare. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins 

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 15:15
REBECCA LAFFAN and Gráinne Ní Aodha

A technical examination is under way after a fire broke out at a former equestrian centre in Co Kildare reportedly earmarked for use as a home for Ukrainian refugees.

Fire services and gardaí were alerted to the incident, which took place at a shed at the back of the premises at about 8pm on Sunday evening.

"There was no reports of any injures and the fire was quickly brought under control by fire service personnel," a Garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

Earlier in the day, a protest took place outside the premises, though gardaí said the event "passed off without incident"

"The scene is preserved for examination," the spokesperson said, adding that "inquires are ongoing".

A public meeting had been held on Friday where local people voiced their concerns about turning what has been called “an agricultural barn” into a temporary emergency accommodation centre.

Kildare councillor and mayor Fintan Brett said the concerns were that the centre was unsuitable as a home and was without lights, ventilation and possibly without a sewerage system.

Workers board up entrances to Kill Equestrian Centre, just outside Kill Village in Co Kildare. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins 
Workers board up entrances to Kill Equestrian Centre, just outside Kill Village in Co Kildare. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins 

“It’s a mile outside the village,” he told local radio station KFM on Friday.

“When you have a group of people that are already traumatised, mostly women and children, and they’re asked to go live in a barn, I don’t think that’s going to help their mental health.” 

Ireland has accommodated up to 56,000 men, women and children from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February, with more than 14,000 Ukrainian children attending Irish primary and secondary schools.

In an attempt to streamline the process, the Cabinet decided that from December, Ukrainians will be offered accommodation only, and those living in hotels will be partly charged for their meals.

A refusals policy has also been introduced, which means refugees who refuse an offer of suitable accommodation will not be offered another option.

The Government also agreed to double the payments for people hosting Ukrainian refugees to €800.

Read More

Thousands of council houses remain vacant due to rise in the time it takes to move tenants in

More in this section

Cop27 summit Taoiseach denies Cop27 is a 'greenwashing' event 
Siblings to speak publicly about abuse suffered at Blackrock College Siblings to speak publicly about abuse suffered at Blackrock College
No New Year's Eve concert planned for Dublin No New Year's Eve concert planned for Dublin
#UkrainefirePlace: KildarePlace: Kill Equestrian Centre
A pro-life group is set to launch a legal challenge to legislation designed to enable the introduction of full abortion services in Northern Ireland (PA)

Anti-abortion group to launch legal challenge to Northern Ireland legislation

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s