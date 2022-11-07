Investigation ongoing following fire at Kildare centre earmarked for refugee accommodation

A technical examination is under way after a fire broke out at a former equestrian centre in Co Kildare reportedly earmarked for use as a home for Ukrainian refugees.

Fire services and gardaí were alerted to the incident, which took place at a shed at the back of the premises at about 8pm on Sunday evening.

"There was no reports of any injures and the fire was quickly brought under control by fire service personnel," a Garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

Earlier in the day, a protest took place outside the premises, though gardaí said the event "passed off without incident"

"The scene is preserved for examination," the spokesperson said, adding that "inquires are ongoing".

A public meeting had been held on Friday where local people voiced their concerns about turning what has been called “an agricultural barn” into a temporary emergency accommodation centre.

Kildare councillor and mayor Fintan Brett said the concerns were that the centre was unsuitable as a home and was without lights, ventilation and possibly without a sewerage system.

Workers board up entrances to Kill Equestrian Centre, just outside Kill Village in Co Kildare. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins

“It’s a mile outside the village,” he told local radio station KFM on Friday.

“When you have a group of people that are already traumatised, mostly women and children, and they’re asked to go live in a barn, I don’t think that’s going to help their mental health.”

Ireland has accommodated up to 56,000 men, women and children from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February, with more than 14,000 Ukrainian children attending Irish primary and secondary schools.

In an attempt to streamline the process, the Cabinet decided that from December, Ukrainians will be offered accommodation only, and those living in hotels will be partly charged for their meals.

A refusals policy has also been introduced, which means refugees who refuse an offer of suitable accommodation will not be offered another option.

The Government also agreed to double the payments for people hosting Ukrainian refugees to €800.