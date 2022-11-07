People with long Covid still sick a year after initial infection, according to new Irish study

The first Irish study of long Covid symptoms has found almost half of people affected have memory problems and 17% have thought about harming themselves.

The study found that people with long Covid had as many as 33 symptoms, with the median being eight. Some were sick for up to 20 months and the median was one year.

Symptoms also include sexual dysfunction (13%) and tinnitus (38%), with more than two in three reporting fatigue, stomach upset, heart palpitations, and muscle pain, among other symptoms. Just 9% of long Covid sufferers were hospitalised when they first had the virus.

The study, ‘Impact of long Covid on health and quality of life’, for which 988 people were surveyed, was conducted by Cork University Hospital (CUH), APC Microbiome Ireland at University College Cork, and Long Covid Advocacy Ireland.

Consultant in infectious diseases at Cork University Hospital Corinna Sadlier.

APC principal investigator and UCC professor of immunology Liam O’Mahony said the virus can have significant long-term effects on multiple organ systems.

“That was really the shocking thing, that people were suffering from so many different symptoms all at one time,” said Prof O’Mahony.

He is hopeful research, including on the role of the immune system and the gut, could benefit patients.

CUH infectious diseases consultant Corinna Sadlier said the survey identified emerging clusters of multisystem symptoms.

“The study demonstrates the significant and wide-ranging impacts long Covid is having not only on physical health, but also on ability to carry out usual daily activities, return to employment, and overall quality of life,” said Dr Sadlier.

Liam O'Mahony principal investigator at APC Microbiome Ireland, one of the instigators of Ireland's first study into long Covid.

Long Covid Advocacy Ireland representative Tanja Buwalda has struggled with long Covid since March 2020.

“Thousands of people are suffering needlessly because they do not have access to multidisciplinary clinics or effective treatments,” said Ms Buwalda.

Long-lasting symptoms

Long Covid patients in Ireland can suffer up to 33 symptoms, with the condition lasting on average 12 months, the first Irish survey of symptoms has found.

Among 988 people, 89% have not yet returned to their pre-Covid health, with 60% missing work days.

More than two out of three reported fatigue, memory problems, heart palpitations, stomach upset, muscle pain, and other symptoms.

Some 30% reported experiencing anxiety, including 17% experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicidal ideation. Fatigue is a dominating symptom, but 20% reported high levels of restlessness.

Some 16% are on social welfare payments due to being ill, while 22% were temporarily in need of benefits.

The survey was produced in a partnership involving Cork University Hospital (CUH), APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) research centre at University College Cork, and Long Covid Advocacy Ireland.

APC principal investigator and UCC professor of immunology Liam O’Mahony said the condition can be “frightening”.

“In a way these people should nearly be classified as having a disability.”

Tanja Buwalda of Long Covid Advocacy Ireland

Responses to ‘impact of long Covid on health and quality of life’ were received from 31 counties.

“What we’ve shown is what has been described in other parts of the world has also happened in Ireland, and the shocking thing for me is that people are suffering for a long time with many different symptoms,” said Prof O’Mahony.

“But there is hope, because if we do the research we will be able to find out what is going on and at some stage, hopefully in the not-too-distant future, we will be able to do something about it.”

He said there is evidence of an immune component to the illness, chronic problems in the gut, or problems with blood vessels.

“We need the next round of research to tie-in which of these are actually causing the disease, and how to treat them,” Prof O’Mahony said.

CUH infectious diseases consultant Corinna Sadlier said significant and wide-ranging impacts on physical health and quality of life were identified.

“There is a clear and compelling need for dedicated cross-disciplinary specialist services,” Dr Sadlier said.

“In parallel, research is urgently required to identify mechanisms underlying long Covid symptoms as well as effective treatments to improve outcomes for this patient group.”

Corkwoman Tanja Buwalda has struggled with long Covid since March 2020. A representative of Long Covid Advocacy Ireland, she said a collaborative approach is urgently needed.

“We believe that much more must be done in terms of patient care, diagnosis, and treatments, as well as the underlying root causes of long Covid,” she said.

It is not yet known how many people here are affected, but a Scottish study indicated one in 20 infected people develop long Covid.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Dáil will hear a motion seeking immediate action on specialist services for long Covid patients.

Independent TD Denis Naughten said the regional group of TDs will seek cross-party support to have immediate help available for patients with long Covid, regardless of where they live or how they are impacted.

Denis Naughten TD

The HSE interim model of care envisages six long Covid clinics, and eight for people with short-term symptoms. However, despite funding of €6.6m, the clinics have encountered recruitment challenges.

The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital has run a separate long Covid clinic since June 2020.

A hospital spokesman said: “The Mater Hospital was not selected as one of the designated sites to receive funding for a long Covid clinic.”

He added: “In line with the HSE’s plan, the Mater Hospital will be closing its long Covid clinic in time and will ensure continuity of care to patients by referring them to the national long Covid treatment facilities.”