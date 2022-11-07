People with long Covid still sick a year after initial infection, according to new Irish study

The first Irish study of long Covid symptoms has found almost half of people affected have memory problems and 17% have thought about harming themselves.
A representative of Long Covid Advocacy Ireland, she warned: “Thousands of people are suffering needlessly because they do not have access to multidisciplinary clinics or effective treatments.”
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Dáil will hear a motion seeking immediate action on specialist services for long Covid patients.
Independent TD Denis Naughten said the regional group of TDs will seek cross-party support to have immediate help available for patients with long Covid, regardless of where they live or how they are impacted.
The HSE interim model of care envisages six long Covid clinics, and eight for people with short-term symptoms. However, despite funding of €6.6m, the clinics have encountered recruitment challenges.
The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital has run a separate long Covid clinic since June 2020.
A hospital spokesman said: “The Mater Hospital was not selected as one of the designated sites to receive funding for a long Covid clinic.”
He added: “In line with the HSE’s plan, the Mater Hospital will be closing its long Covid clinic in time and will ensure continuity of care to patients by referring them to the national long Covid treatment facilities.”