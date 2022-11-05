Union expresses concern at staff members' claims of bullying at University of Limerick

Union expresses concern at staff members' claims of bullying at University of Limerick

The call on UL to 'remind all employees about the impacts and consequences of bullying in the workplace' came in Unite's monthly newsletter. File picture: True Media

Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 01:53
Cianan Brennan

A union representing workers at the University of Limerick has expressed concern at the number of bullying complaints it has received from staff.

Writing in his monthly newsletter to members, Unite convenor Eoin Devereux said he is “struck by the number of cases and inquiries I and the wider executive have had concerning bullying behaviours in UL”.

He said that Unite “will not tolerate any bullying of its members”, and called on the UL executive to “remind all employees about the impacts and consequences of bullying in the workplace”.

Unite made similar claims about bullying being rife at the university in early 2020, saying at the time that the issue “is affecting the mental health of employees”.

UL has faced a slew of misgovernance allegations over the past eight years.

Earlier this year, it had some €3.7m in capital funding temporarily withheld by the Department of Higher Education until acceptable assurances regarding its financial soundness had been provided. That funding was eventually reinstated at the beginning of the summer.

However, a senior source at the university said that it has been “clear for many years that there were serious issues with governance at UL”.

“For the union to be so critical given the previous failings noted suggests that the place is actually out of control,” the source said.

“The university is currently undertaking a ‘cultural audit’, spending taxpayers’ money to ask people what they most like about UL. In the meantime, they are bullying people.”

A spokesperson for UL said college management “abhors” bullying and “reiterates that there is no place for any kind of inappropriate behaviour among either staff or students”.

The spokesperson said there are “robust processes and procedures in place” to deal with instances of bullying when it is reported, adding that all staff and students within UL are both encouraged and supported in reporting of such practices.

UL said that statistics suggest that formal cases of bullying have decreased at the university since 2020 under its workplace dignity, respect, and student dignity policies.

Regarding the culture audit, the spokesperson said that it had been set up at the request of the governing authority to “gather sufficient data” from staff to aid senior management in employing a transformational process for the university’s organisational culture.

“The methodology being used is recognised as international best practice in such initiatives,” they said.

Read More

University of Limerick penalised for second time as €2m funding withheld

More in this section

A picture taken from the Israeli coastal Jupiter to blaze above moon in ‘one-night-only sight’
More than 30 Ukrainian refugees to be accommodated in €2m Georgian mansion  More than 30 Ukrainian refugees to be accommodated in €2m Georgian mansion 
Garda stock HSA investigation launched following death of man, 50s, in Cavan workplace accident
Work#Workplace Wellbeing#BullyingGovernancePerson: Eoin DevereuxOrganisation: ULOrganisation: University of Limerick
<p>The move would see gardaí have the power to caution those in possession of drugs such as cocaine and ecstasy instead of prosecuting them.</p>

Some drug users may not face prosecution for personal use under new recommendation

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s