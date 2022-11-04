Number of personnel going AWOL in Defence Forces to hit 10-year high 

The number of personnel reported as AWOL (absent without leave) in the Defence Forces is set to reach a 10-year high by the end of this year, further compounding the difficulties the country’s military is encountering in maintaining home and overseas operations.

Up to the end of September this year, there were 151 reported AWOL incidents, which is just one behind the highest annual figure reported in the past 10 years, which occurred in 2017. If this year’s average trend is maintained, it could reach nearly 200 AWOL cases by the end of December.

The lowest AWOL incidence was reported in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, with just 64 cases.

During that year, in particular, it was ‘all hands on deck’ as the Defence Forces carried out multiple operations on behalf of the HSE, including helping out at testing and tracing centres and flying test batches to Germany for analysis.

Figures obtained by the Irish Examiner from the Defence Forces show that last year there were 106 AWOL cases, which again was low in comparison to other years.

There were 82 cases reported in 2019, but the figure was higher in 2018 with 133 absentees. Each year previously it was higher again: 152 in 2017, 145 in 2016, 136 in 2015, 138 in 2014 and 134 in 2013.

In total there have been 1,241 AWOL cases up to September this year over the 10-year period.

Having any personnel missing when they are supposed to be on duty is hampering the capability of Defence Forces, which is supposed to have a minimum strength of 9,500 personnel. Currently it is hovering around the 8,000-mark, which is the lowest in has been in about 50 years.

Some personnel can go AWOL for just a day or two because of unexpected family issues and where that is the case, they are unlikely to be charged. A Defence Forces source said in such cases “common sense” would prevail.

Pay withheld

On the fourth day a person is absent from their place of employment, official notification is posted at the main gate of their barracks/installation to notify personnel on duty that the individual is absent. At that point, their pay is also withheld.

The Defence Forces said every reasonable effort was made to contact the individual to ascertain the reason for the absence and to inform them they are absent.

Military police or gardaí can be used to call to their home address after this four-day period.

Gardaí are subsequently reminded to aid in the search for the AWOL person on the 21st day of their absence and again after six months.

A person is not deemed a deserter by the Irish military unless they make that admission themselves or are convicted of it by court martial.

Otherwise, somebody who is AWOL is listed by the Defence Forces first as a "descriptive absentee" and later in time an "illegal absentee".

The highest number of deserters from the Defence Forces occurred during the Second World War, or as it was called here at the time 'The Emergency.'

During this period, the Defence Forces had about 42,000 personnel. Nearly 5,000 deserted to fight with the Allies against the Axis powers (Germany, Italy and Japan).

They were officially pardoned in 2012 by then defence minister Alan Shatter.