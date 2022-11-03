Calls for gardaí to follow Defence Forces on retirement age

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said the association 'has been advocating for some time for an extension to the retirement age for' its members. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 20:28
Cormac O’Keeffe

Frontline garda supervisors have issued fresh calls on the Government to extend the retirement age to its members.

It comes as Defence Minister Simon Coveney announced the temporary extension of the retirement age of sergeants in the Defence Forces for two years in response to its retention crisis.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) said a similar arrangement was needed to address retention issues in An Garda Síochána.

“AGSI has been advocating for some time for an extension to the retirement age for our members, who at the present time have to mandatorily retire at 60 years of age,” association general secretary Antoinette Cunningham said.

“We have been assured by the Minister for Justice (Helen McEntee) that she will imminently provide a written response to us on this important issue for our members.” 

The association, which represents over 2,300 sergeants and inspectors, has expressed concern over the loss to the organisation caused by the retirement of experienced members.

Minister Coveney said he had secured the agreement of Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath to introduce an “interim arrangement” which will allow sergeants in the Defence Forces who were due to retire on age grounds at the end of this year to continue for a further two years.

The association of commissioned officers, RACO, welcomed the move, saying the Defence Forces could not afford to lose people of high calibre or sustain the erosion of middle management.

The Garda Representative Association, which represents around 11,500 rank and file members, does not have an agreed position on age extension.

Sources within the association said they do not think it will have much of an impact on their members.

“People looking for extension are more at senior rank, it does not affect our members,” said one source.

“People are going when they are eligible to go, so if you are aged 52, you can technically stay until you are 60, but if you have done your 30 (served 30 years), you will go.” 

The source said there was a “major issue” among members who are resigning, as opposed to retiring, from the organisation.

“It’s not a happy working environment,” the source said.

The source said recruitment was the only way that the staffing problem in the force will improve.

A garda spokesperson said garda retirement ages are governed by primary and secondary legislation. 

"Therefore, any proposals to amend such legislation would require Government approval.

"In 2018, the then Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan gave a commitment to review the age of retirement for the leadership tiers of An Garda Síochána.

"This review is ongoing and it is hoped to finalise it shortly. In addition, over the last two years, the Minister has approved in excess of 60 retirement extensions for garda members across a variety of ranks."

