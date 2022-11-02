Policing ‘may be compromised’ by fall in number of recruits, says GRA president

Policing ‘may be compromised’ by fall in number of recruits, says GRA president

Garda Representative Association president Brendan O’Connor said 'maintenance of service levels may become compromised' due to depleted staffing levels in An Garda Síochána. File picture: Conor Ó Mearáin

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 02:01
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

The collapse in garda recruitment this year is pushing regular frontline units to a point where policing levels “may become compromised”, the country’s largest staff association has warned.

It comes as official figures show that little over 90 students will enter Templemore garda college in 2022, compared to the target of 800 set by the Government.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) claimed “unprecedented” numbers of gardaí were leaving the force.

The strength of An Garda Síochána stood at 14,283 at the end of September, with fears that it could drop even further before any new recruits graduate.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee confirmed to the Dáil that just 24 students were recruited this year, up to 30 September, and that she expected that a further 70 would enter the college before the close of the year.

GRA president Brendan O’Connor said: “The numbers are extremely concerning, but will come as no surprise to GRA members who are carrying the burden of having fewer colleagues to shoulder increasing workloads.

“The failure to meet recruitment targets this year following on from the disruption of Covid and coupled with the unprecedented numbers of resignations are edging the organisation and, in particular, regular frontline units to a point where the maintenance of service levels may become compromised.”

Restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic severely hit recruitment numbers, dropping from 600 in 2019 to 275 in 2020, before increasing to 385 in 2021.

The Garda strength has fallen over the last two years and stood at 14,283 last August, compared to 14,628 in August 2020.

While an estimated 94 people will be recruited in total this year, up to 270 gardaí have retired from the force, as of September.

The Government plans to recruit 1,000 student gardaí in 2023, in five batches of 200 recruits .

Ms McEntee said this will bring garda strength to the long-standing 15,000 target.

Mr O’Connor said: “We need to know why recruitment is not being delivered and why gardaí are choosing to leave the organisation.”

He said that members were constantly reminded that they were accountable for their actions and must stand over their decision-making.

The GRA president added: “Yet, despite a multiplicity of oversight bodies, different Government departments, and our own senior management structures, nobody appears to be able to answer very important questions about an issue that genuinely impacts on community safety, citizens’ sense of security, and the welfare and work/life balance of gardaí who are overburdened, disillusioned, and voting with their feet.”

Read More

Collapse in number of Garda recruits with just 94 hired this year

More in this section

Patients in a Waiting room A record 27,000 patients in a three-month period left A&Es without getting treatment
Man's body found in Monaghan in unexplained circumstances Man's body found in Monaghan in unexplained circumstances
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visit to Ukraine Irish students to have Q&A with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy this month
PolicingPerson: Helen McEnteePerson: Brendan O’ConnorOrganisation: GRAOrganisation: An Garda SiochanaOrganisation: Garda Representative Association
<p>Of the 136 applications to date under the redress scheme for victims of sexual abuse in national schools, 99 have been approved. Stock picture: iStock</p>

One in four applications for redress related to sexual abuse in Irish schools is rejected

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s