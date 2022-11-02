Policing ‘may be compromised’ by fall in number of recruits, says GRA president

The collapse in garda recruitment this year is pushing regular frontline units to a point where policing levels “may become compromised”, the country’s largest staff association has warned.

It comes as official figures show that little over 90 students will enter Templemore garda college in 2022, compared to the target of 800 set by the Government.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) claimed “unprecedented” numbers of gardaí were leaving the force.

The strength of An Garda Síochána stood at 14,283 at the end of September, with fears that it could drop even further before any new recruits graduate.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee confirmed to the Dáil that just 24 students were recruited this year, up to 30 September, and that she expected that a further 70 would enter the college before the close of the year.

GRA president Brendan O’Connor said: “The numbers are extremely concerning, but will come as no surprise to GRA members who are carrying the burden of having fewer colleagues to shoulder increasing workloads.

“The failure to meet recruitment targets this year following on from the disruption of Covid and coupled with the unprecedented numbers of resignations are edging the organisation and, in particular, regular frontline units to a point where the maintenance of service levels may become compromised.”

Restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic severely hit recruitment numbers, dropping from 600 in 2019 to 275 in 2020, before increasing to 385 in 2021.

The Garda strength has fallen over the last two years and stood at 14,283 last August, compared to 14,628 in August 2020.

While an estimated 94 people will be recruited in total this year, up to 270 gardaí have retired from the force, as of September.

The Government plans to recruit 1,000 student gardaí in 2023, in five batches of 200 recruits .

Ms McEntee said this will bring garda strength to the long-standing 15,000 target.

Mr O’Connor said: “We need to know why recruitment is not being delivered and why gardaí are choosing to leave the organisation.”

He said that members were constantly reminded that they were accountable for their actions and must stand over their decision-making.

The GRA president added: “Yet, despite a multiplicity of oversight bodies, different Government departments, and our own senior management structures, nobody appears to be able to answer very important questions about an issue that genuinely impacts on community safety, citizens’ sense of security, and the welfare and work/life balance of gardaí who are overburdened, disillusioned, and voting with their feet.”