Minister rang Bord Pleanála chair just hours before his departure

An Bord Pleanála's chairman stepped down yesterday as increasing pressure over malpractice at the planning authority led to an intervention from Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.
His resignation came after the Fórsa union wrote to him on behalf of senior An Bord Pleanála inspectors, demanding the publication of an internal review into malpractices.
The review, which has been documented in the, raised further questions about operational transparency and conflicts of interest at An Bord Pleanála.
In response, Fórsa claimed that staff are working in “intolerable” circumstances and “no longer have confidence in specific members of management who may be acting to protect their own positions or the position of certain individuals at the expense of the organisation”.
After failing to respond to a number of questions on the matter from the Irish Examiner, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien spoke to Dave Walsh over the phone on Wednesday evening and then wrote to him later that night.
Mr Walsh announced that he would be taking early retirement the following morning.
It is understood that Mr O’Brien raised concerns about the internal report and reiterated the “urgent need” for the board to outline the next steps it intends to take.
A garda file into allegations against deputy chair Paul Hyde, who resigned last July, is currently with the Director of Public Prosecution.