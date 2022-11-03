Minister rang Bord Pleanála chair just hours before his departure

An Bord Pleanála's chairman stepped down yesterday as increasing pressure over malpractice at the planning authority led to an intervention from Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.

The state planning authority has now been reduced to just four operational board members, from a normal complement of 10, following the decision by chairman Dave Walsh to step away.

His resignation came after the Fórsa union wrote to him on behalf of senior An Bord Pleanála inspectors, demanding the publication of an internal review into malpractices.

The review, which has been documented in the Irish Examiner, raised further questions about operational transparency and conflicts of interest at An Bord Pleanála.

In response, Fórsa claimed that staff are working in “intolerable” circumstances and “no longer have confidence in specific members of management who may be acting to protect their own positions or the position of certain individuals at the expense of the organisation”.

After failing to respond to a number of questions on the matter from the Irish Examiner, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien spoke to Dave Walsh over the phone on Wednesday evening and then wrote to him later that night.

Mr Walsh announced that he would be taking early retirement the following morning.

It is understood that Mr O’Brien raised concerns about the internal report and reiterated the “urgent need” for the board to outline the next steps it intends to take.

Mr Walsh, who was never personally accused of malpractice, is the second member of the board to leave in recent months.

A garda file into allegations against deputy chair Paul Hyde, who resigned last July, is currently with the Director of Public Prosecution.

Mr Walsh’s departure is expected to add to the board’s backlog of cases.

Other vacancies that have arisen in recent months have not been filled, as Minister O’Brien announced that a new system of appointments will be instigated. A fifth board member is currently out on extended leave.

Mr Walsh said he was leaving with immediate effect for “family and personal reasons”. In an internal mail, he thanked staff for their efforts “despite all the seemingly endless disruptive controversies and challenges that we have faced, including the imbalanced, unfair impugning of the organisation’s reputation by selective commentators”.

The internal report, obtained by the Irish Examiner, contained for the first time the revelation that Mr Walsh had personally commissioned an inquiry into allegations against the board’s director of planning, Rachel Kenny, centering on her role in at least one case in which her former husband was part of an applicant team.

Mr Walsh confirmed the report in the Irish Examiner, but said the inquiry he commissioned found Ms Kenny didn’t have “a case to answer” in relation to whether she had breached the board’s code of conduct.

It has since emerged that the inquiry took place last June and was conducted by a HR executive at a cost in excess of €150 an hour.

It was completed in ten days.