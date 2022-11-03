Cosgrave defends dinner with two journalists disinvited from Web Summit 

Web Summit chief executive Paddy Cosgrave has said he doesn’t see why two journalists whose invitations he had rescinded from the event should be “cancelled from the planet”.

Mr Cosgrave said he had received a large backlash from journalists regarding the cancelling of Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate of The Grayzone website since their invitations to speak at the Web Summit were revoked last week.

He said that when the event ends there will be “time to reflect” on the lessons learned from the saga.

The two reporters had been guests of the tech event at a private dinner in Lisbon on Wednesday night.

Mr Cosgrave had made little effort to conceal the fact that the two journalists were in Lisbon.

The pair had been cancelled from the event at the insistence of the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska due to allegations that their outlet published Russian propaganda regarding the war in Ukraine.

Ms Zelenska was the keynote speaker at the Web Summit launch on Tuesday evening.

Speaking at a press conference at the Web Summit on Thursday, Mr Cosgrave said the two reporters “have never been de-platformed” despite their sometimes controversial reputation, adding ”and I don’t have a good answer for that”.

He said there is “a great sense of collegiality” between journalists, who would defend others’ right to report things as they saw fit.

“Web Summit should remain a big tent,” he said. “People should disagree with each other and they should disagree fiercely.”

It is not the first time the event has courted controversy over its speakers.

In 2018 Mr Cosgrave cancelled far right French politician Marine Le Pen from the Web Summit lineup after a backlash over her inclusion.