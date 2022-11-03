Half of calls to Threshold were about threat of eviction - many of which were invalid

Almost 3,000 people, including more than 1,100 children, were prevented from entering homelessness between July and September, with housing charity Threshold saying its efforts came amid continuing concerns over the threat of evictions - many of which are invalid.

Threshold's quarterly report showed that 1,121 households were prevented from entering homelessness over the three-month period, comprising 1,758 adults and 1,185 children who were either able to stay in their homes or were supported to secure alternative housing.

However, 472 renters on average each month in the first nine months of the year contacted Threshold over an eviction query, meaning a call every 20 minutes to the organisation.

The main reasons cited for notice of termination in the first nine months of the year were the sale of the property, the landlord or a family member moving in, rent arrears, and renovations.

According to the report: "Of the notices for sale Threshold advisors, who are experts in the Residential Tenancies Acts, identified that 46% were invalid. In these cases, the renter does not have to vacate the home. However, the Threshold advisors observe that once the landlord realises the notice is invalid, they issue a valid notice ultimately bringing the tenancy to an end."

An eviction ban is being implemented and Threshold said short and medium-term solutions needed to be swiftly applied when it is in force.

It also said there was a direct link to some families being made homeless. "For those who were been evicted and who closed their cases in Q3, Threshold was able to help under half to remain in their home. However, 20% had to move to a new home, 8% went to stay with family and friends and unfortunately 8% entered homelessness."

Of those who sought assistance in the third quarter of this year, 38% queried tenancy termination, while another 12% had a general eviction-related query and another 6% related to lease agreements.

Single people accounted for 41% of contacts in July through to September, with 21% single-parent families and another fifth families. Half of all those contacting Threshold were working and two-thirds were aged 25 to 44.

Threshold answered 12,105 calls to its Freephone Helpline and CEO John-Mark McCafferty said the level of queries relating to terminations and leases surpassed the number received on the same issue for the entirety of 2021 and was more than double the number received in 2020.

"We are continuing to see a large exodus of landlords from the private rental sector, resulting in fewer properties available to rent and fewer housing alternatives for households who are facing eviction," he said.

"Given the increasingly dire situation, it was necessary for the Government to introduce a ban on evictions to allow for short- and medium-term solutions to be implemented to combat the growing rental crisis.”

Threshold has previously called for a number of measures to be introduced, such as a reduction to the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) payable when a landlord sells a rental home with the tenant in situ, to a Local Authority or Approved Housing Body, and a reduction on the rate of tax on rental incomes from properties subject to long-term lease agreements.

It also wants an increase in schemes and targets to return vacant homes for use in the rental sector and necessary measures to return properties from the short-term rental sector to the long-term rental sector.

John-Mark McCafferty said: “Failure to establish such measures will result in no improved outlook for private renters at the end of the eviction ban in Spring 2023.”