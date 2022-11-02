Research shows three-quarters of domestic abuse victims experience PTSD

Research shows three-quarters of domestic abuse victims experience PTSD

Study said it was very difficult to fully assess the impact domestic abuse has on the individual, the family and society, not least because, by its nature, it is often hidden.

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 20:30
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Three out of four victims of domestic abuse experience post-traumatic stress disorder and child witnesses are “significantly more likely” to suffer depression and anxiety, a study commissioned by the Department of Justice has found.

Citing international research, the study said children who witness this abuse — a term covering domestic, sexual and gender-based violence — suffer more in terms of physical injuries, can often be held back in school and are more likely to have a criminal record.

Academics from Technological University Dublin said as well as helping and supporting victims of abuse, it was also important to work with perpetrators to minimise the offences and enable rehabilitation.

The study said it was very difficult to fully assess the impact domestic abuse has on the individual, the family and society, not least because, by its nature, it is often hidden.

But the report referenced research from across the world that documented certain consequences: “For example, it is estimated that approximately 75% of victims of domestic abuse suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.” 

It said there was also a range of negative consequences for children who witness domestic abuse. 

“Children are significantly more likely to be diagnosed with depression and anxiety, to present with physical injuries, to be held back regarding academic attainment and to have a criminal record,” it said.

But it said such issues were not often directly attributed to domestic abuse and the real impact of abuse can therefore be difficult to assess.

“Most significantly, domestic abuse is under-reported and many victims do not seek professional help," it said. 

"Where criminal proceedings are initiated, levels of compliance also tend to be low.” 

It said a report by the New South Wales Government in Australia found that, on average, 18% of defendants did not appear for scheduled court appearances.

The Irish study used a behavioural economics approach to the justice area, using elements of economics and psychology to understand how and why people behave the way they do.

The research, conducted by Brian Barry, Lucía Morales and Aiden Carthy, said while supporting victims was a central pillar of Government policies, it was also important to work with perpetrators to increase prevention and improve rehabilitation.

The study said perpetrators may “internalise prevailing cultural social norms” where domestic abuse or violence against women generally is tolerated.

“There is also abundant research evidence that has demonstrated the impact that the portrayal of violence in the media can have on the attitudes and behaviours of both children and adults,” it said. 

“For a variety of reasons, including representation in the media and prevailing social norms, perpetrators may feel overconfident that acts of violence will go unpunished.” 

Read More

Women are not rehabilitation centres for violent sexual offenders

More in this section

Fears for Christmas turkey supply this year Fears for Christmas turkey supply this year
All Souls Silent Walk for the Disappeared Families of Northern Ireland's Disappeared brave rain for walk in memory of loved ones
Free School plans Nearly 12,600 Ukrainian students enrolled in Irish schools
#Domestic Violence#Violence against women
Research shows three-quarters of domestic abuse victims experience PTSD

Car on fire and man hurt in Cavan incident

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s