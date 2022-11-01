Record-breaking one million passports issued this year

Record-breaking one million passports issued this year

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Passport Service had dealt with unprecedented pent-up demand amid the reopening of international travel. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 17:05
Conor Capplis

The Passport Service has issued its one millionth passport this year, marking the first time this milestone has been reached in the State.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the Passport Service “faced an unprecedented demand for passports” amid pent-up demand and a reopening of international travel as pandemic-related restrictions eased.

The previous record of 935,000 passports issued was reached in 2019 based on 12 months, whereas the new record covers the first 10 months of 2022.

The Passport Office issued 450,000 passports in 2020 and 634,000 in 2021 as the pandemic affected its operations.

Mr Coveney said online first-time applications have been halved from 40 working days last March, to an average of 20 working days.

“As we look forward to 2023, if you’re planning on booking international travel, check your passport now and apply early,” he said. 

The quickest, easiest and cheapest way to apply for a new passport is by using the Passport Online Service. 

The online passport service, which is up to four times faster than the Post Passport service for renewal applications, has handled more than 350,000 queries this year with 100% of calls and 95% of webchat queries answered.

A total of 84% of adult passport renewal applications and almost half of children’s online renewal applications are processed in three days or less.

Wait times for first-time passport applicants online is 20 working days and eight weeks for An Post’s passport service.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the staff of the Passport Service who have delivered this historic achievement,” Mr Coveney said. 

“The processing of one million passports is down to their commitment to public service and hard work. My department will continue to work to ensure that our services meet the needs of our citizens.”

Number of complaints about the passport office soar as application figures increase

 

