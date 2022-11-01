'Large drinking parties' and antisocial behaviour reported at historic Kinsale fort

More than sixty cases of damage to national monuments were reported over the past year with grave slabs broken, medieval churches graffitied, and an air rifle believed to have been shot through the windows of another historic site.

The Office of Public Works said wilful vandalism to sites was an ongoing problem, with widespread antisocial behavior reported at Kinsale's James Fort.

An account of damage to the site said: “Large parties drinking and when finished with bottles break them off the walls, leaving it dangerous for the public, bits of glass everywhere.”

Oak heads were also taken off doors and window frames and used for fires while the foreman was called by gardaí on numerous occasions to let people out that had gone to the site for a party.

In Glanworth Castle in Co Cork, climbing was reported with adolescents taking loose pieces of stone and throwing them onto nearby buildings.

Vandalism in Limerick

At the Kilmallock Dominican Priory in Limerick, spindles from the bridge leading to the abbey were removed and thrown into the river.

Staff also reported “human excrement on site when minor works crews are doing routine work (grass cutting)”.

An air rifle was believed to have been used to shoot out the windows of the Kilmallock Collegiate Church while stones were thrown at the windows of a medieval house in the town.

Drinking parties

Elsewhere, multiple sites suffered damage with drinking parties at Ardfert Cathedral in Co Kerry and part of a lightning conductor stolen.

The Ardfert Friary was also damaged by adolescents climbing walls, knocking off masonry, and leaving rubbish strewn around the site.

The OPW also reported “the vandalising [of] stone features by throwing objects at them and dislodging masonry”.

Repeated issues were reported at many sites, with five separate cases at Carlow Castle in just twelve months, including regular damage to fencing and the breaking off of a lock and latch of a gate to its tower.

A megalithic cemetery at Carrowkeel in Sligo was defaced with chalk graffiti while somebody inscribed their initials on a lintel stone at the site.

Graffiti was sprayed onto the wall of both the historic Roscommon Abbey and St Mary’s Church in New Ross, Co Wexford.

At St Mary’s Church in Gowran, Co Kilkenny, a large chunk of stone was broken off the top of the Kealty Tomb, according to records released by the OPW, one of two such incidents there during the summer.

In Roscommon Castle, padlocks were cut off the gate and a stone removed from an opening with repairs later having to take place.

“Digging on site” was reported at Killarney High Cross in the summer of 2021 while masonry and structure damage was reported on a “very regular basis” at Raheen-a-Cluig on Bray Head in Co Wicklow.

Locks to two of the country’s most ancient sites at Loughcrew, Co Westmeath, and Dowth, Co Meath were cut off with a “power grinder”.

Similar incidents were also reported at the Mound of the Hostages at the Hill of Tara in Co Meath and the Connolly Folly in Kildare where a lock was cut, and a door and fencing were damaged to gain entry.

At the Castle Roche site in Co Louth, collapsed masonry was reported stolen and had been “removed on a number of occasions”.

'Fragile and vulnerable'

An OPW spokeswoman said: “National Monuments are an integral part of Ireland’s history and heritage. The built and archaeological heritage we have inherited has survived for thousands of years.

“The Office of Public Works asks visitors to National Monument sites to remember how fragile and vulnerable they can be and encourages the public to engage with the #ProtectOurPast campaign to help conserve our heritage.

“Wilful damage to National Monuments is illegal. OPW encourages members of the public with any information on acts of vandalism to please contact An Garda Síochána.”