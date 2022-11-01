More people being screened for cancer but diagnosis rates still down due to backlog

More people are being screened for cancer now than during 2019 as the catch-up on appointments missed during the pandemic continues, but the number of cancers diagnosed this year is still down on 2019 figures.

The number of e-referrals for potential cancer assessments made by GPs between January and August increased by more than a third compared to the same time in 2019.

“From January-August this year, GP e-referrals are at 136.5% of 2019 activity for the same period. In August, this figure was 152.8%,” new Department of Health figures show.

Rapid Access Clinics, where patients with potential breast, prostrate or lung cancers are referred urgently for tests, are busier now too with attendances for all of last year at 130.5% of 2019 levels as patients come forward after the hiatus during 2020.

However, the figures also show there were 3,431 cancers diagnosed in those clinics between January and July, which is 95.6% of the 2019 figures.

This continues the trend seen last year when 6,072 cancers were diagnosed during the full year, which came to 98% of the 2019 figures.

A note released with the figures by the department says the Irish experience of fewer patients coming forward with potential cancer symptoms is reflected elsewhere also.

This reflects the temporary closures of screening services, mainly during 2020, in the early stages of the pandemic.

“In line with experiences internationally, there was a significant drop in the numbers of people presenting with cancer concerns,” the note said.

It refers to data previously published by the National Cancer Registry Ireland (NCRI) examining the impact of the slowdown in health services on cancer diagnosis.

“The NCRI suggests that the reduction may be between 10% and 14% of the expected figure, which allows for increasing trends due to our increasing and ageing population,” the department said.

The note, in response to a parliamentary query from Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, said it was not yet possible to estimate the full impact of the slowdown on the 2020 figures.

Full analysis will show how many people had their initial cancer diagnosis at the stage 4 level that year. Urgent cancer treatment was always available, the note says.

“Data collected by the NCRI on cancer diagnosis show that over the last 10 years there has been a small decrease in the number of people diagnosed with cancer per 100,000 of the population,” the note says.

It adds there has been a marked increase in the number of cancer survivors over the last 10 years.

Mr Tóibín said the statistics were worrying and urged further examination of the impact of the temporary closures.

He added: “It's really appalling that our cancer screening services in this country were closed for such a length of time during the pandemic. Cancer services must always be recognised as essential services,” he said.