'Disruptive' conditions due on Wednesday during status yellow wind and rain warning

A status yellow wind and rain warning is to come into effect from the early hours of Wednesday morning, with Met Éireann warning of "stormy" and "disruptive" conditions.

The warning is the second to be put in place this week, with the entire country moving out of a rain warning at midnight, while Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny were placed under a status orange rain warning until 5pm on Monday.

Several parts of Cork experienced spot flooding as a result, including the bottom of the Silversprings slip road junction in Cork City, as well as on Commons Road, Tramore Road and along Pope's Quay.

This morning, Cork County Council are advising that the N-73-389 Mallow Park Road is flooded with traffic management in place.

Torrential rain fell heavily in Blackpool yesterday afternoon, causing spot flooding on the N20 heading out of the city. Cork City Council crews were on the scene clearing drains and gullies. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Wednesday's status yellow warning comes into effect at 4am, bringing "very windy" conditions with widespread gales until 9pm, according to the forecaster.

"Some severe and damaging gusts may occur," it added.

"Very windy or possibly stormy for a time on Wednesday with a band of heavy and squally rain sweeping eastwards during the morning with localised flooding."

The forecaster also warned of "some severe and potentially disruptive wind gusts".

It will stay very windy through the afternoon with rain clearing eastwards and a mix of sunny spells and heavy thundery showers following from the west.

Areas along the Atlantic coastline have been highlighted for the potential of localised wave overtopping, while spells of heavy rain will lead to flooding in places.

A status orange marine warning is also in place from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head from 6am Wednesday until midnight Thursday, bringing storm force 10 winds at times on Irish coastal waters.

Tuesday will be breezy with some bright spells and showers, some of which "will be heavy and prolonged with the possibility of hail".

Though staying mild today with top temperatures of 13C, it will be cold early tonight with clear spells and just a few showers. Lowest temperatures will drop to around 3C to 6C.

"However, later in the night, cloud will thicken from the west and southerly winds will strengthen bringing a rise in temperatures," said the forecaster.

"Rain will spread from the west later in the night and it will turn very windy by dawn with gales at the coast."