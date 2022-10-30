School appeals 'unfair, unjust and cruel' decision to move refugee students

School appeals 'unfair, unjust and cruel' decision to move refugee students

The Crowne Plaza Hotel has been home to between 350 - 400 refugees, but the temporary accommodation contract with the hotel is due to end soon. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 15:18
Eoin English

A large Dublin secondary school has appealed to Government ministers to help their ‘refugee’ students who have been told they have to leave their hotel accommodation.

The staff, students, and parents of Our Lady of Mercy College in Beaumont described the proposed relocation of the students from where they have been living, in the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Northwood in north Dublin, as “unfair, unjust and cruel”, and said they need and deserve stability and security.

The students are among a group of between 350 and 400 refugees who have been staying at the hotel as part of a contract with the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS).

IPAS told the group last week that the accommodation “will soon no longer be available” as its contract with the hotel is coming to an end.

However, as the Government is struggling to accommodate increasing numbers of people arriving in Ireland from war-torn Ukraine and those seeking international protection from elsewhere, IPAS has told the group that it will not be in a position to take requests for moves to particular locations.

The school said they have welcomed students from several countries who are living in temporary accommodation, and that teachers, parents, and students have worked together to provide uniforms, books, lockers, friendship and more.

“We have supported these students as they have settled into school life,” it said.

“We have been delighted to see them thrive.

These students have been uprooted at least once, some many times before. They have been unsettled from all they have known and have experienced the trauma that brings.

“They need and deserve stability and security.

“It is unfair, unjust and cruel to move students and their families time and again to settle in new schools and new accommodation.

“If families must be moved, they must be kept in their community so that they can continue their education and their lives.” 

The school has asked its local public representatives to raise the issue directly with Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, and with Education Minister Norma Foley.

Read More

Ambassador tells Ukrainians Irish Government cannot guarantee them accommodation

More in this section

Huawei concerns Security risk: Government proposal allows ban on Huawei from 5G networks
Classic bar New law to ensure tips go to workers ahead of Christmas season
Man rushed to hospital after Dundalk shooting Man rushed to hospital after Dundalk shooting
#UkraineRefugee CrisisRefugeesPlace: IrelandPlace: DublinPlace: NorthwoodPerson: Roderic O'GormanPerson: Norma FoleyEvent: Ukraine WarOrganisation: Crowne Plaza HotelOrganisation: International Protection Accommodation Service
<p>Brazilians from all over Ireland queue at Croke Park in Dublin to vote in their country’s presidential election (Niall Carson/PA)</p>

Thousands of Brazilians living in Ireland cast their vote for president

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s