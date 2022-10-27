'Irish Examiner' journalism shortlisted across seven categories in Journalism Awards

Winners of the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards for 2022 will be announced on Thursday, November 17.

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 16:54
Steven Heaney

Irish Examiner journalism has been shortlisted for eight NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards for 2022 across seven different categories.

Campaigning Journalism and Features Journalist of the Year

The Irish Examiner's Sex for Rent investigation is nominated in several categories.
In the Campaigning Journalism category, the Irish Examiner has been shortlisted for its work around the issue of the practice of Sex for Rent.

Amid the ongoing housing crisis in Ireland, our investigation uncovered numerous cases of landlords offering free or reduced-cost rooms in exchange for sex.

As a result of the Irish Examiner's work, a bill outlawing the practice was introduced in Dáil Éireann earlier this year. The bill has received the backing of the Government. 

The Irish Examiner's Ann Murphy has also been shortlisted for Crime Journalist of the Year for her work on the Sex for Rent investigation.

Irish Examiner special correspondent Mick Clifford has been shortlisted in the Features Journalist of the Year category.

In shortlisting Mr Clifford, NewsBrands Ireland highlighted three of his pieces. 

- Battle against Boeing: Naoise Ryan's fight for justice, which tells the story of Naoise Ryan and her quest for justice for her husband Mick, who died in a plane crash in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2019;

- How the State's Justice system re-traumatised the Odumosu sisters, which tells the story of Siobhan and Grace Odumosu and their case against their uncle, Patrick Caffrey, who was sentenced three years in prison for abusing them in their home;

- And 'I want to go home:' How two gardaí and the Alice Leahy Trust repatriated ‘non-person’ Romi, which tells the remarkable story of Romi Ramtohul, and his journey back to his native Mauritius.

The Lost American

In the Podcast of the Year category, the Irish Examiner has been shortlisted for the two-part series The Lost American

Written and narrated by Noel Baker and researched by Noel Baker and Mostafa Darwish, the podcast tells the story of Thomas Stofiel, an American asylum seeker who died while living in a direct provision centre in Tralee, Co Kerry.

You can listen to part one, 'Running from the End of the World', below:

Part two, 'A Lonely Mountain', is also available here:

Thomas Stofiel, whose story is told in The Lost American podcast from the Irish Examiner
Scoop of the Year, Political Journalist of the Year, and Digital Innovation

In the Scoop of the Year Category, the Irish Examiner has been shortlisted twice: Ann Murphy's investigative work on the practice of Sex for Rent is again given consideration.

Irish Examiner Political Editor Daniel McConnell is also nominated for his reporting on Taoiseach Micheál Martin being "blindsided" by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney over a proposal to make former minister Katherine Zappone a Government envoy.

Daniel McConnell has also been nominated for Political Journalist of the Year, with his work on the Zappone scandal, and Government plans to abandon Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate being cited as key work. 

Lastly, in the Digital Innovation Award for 2022, the Irish Examiner's creative use of Reels on our Instagram page has also been shortlisted.

NewsBrands Ireland CEO Ann Marie Lenihan said the annual awards were "a wonderful opportunity to celebrate all that we value in Irish journalism, from groundbreaking scoops and investigations, to reports and analysis of domestic and global events, to sporting glories and much more."

Sandra Whitney, managing director of global partnerships at Google, which is sponsoring this year's awards, said the prizes recognise "journalistic excellence and highlight the important role that journalism plays in our society." 

We are delighted to see multi-platform news journalism celebrated across digital innovation, podcasts and video journalism as well as in traditional forms of media and would like to offer congratulations to all those nominated and receiving awards this year," she said. 

Winners of all the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards for 2022 will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday, November 17. 

