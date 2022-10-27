'Irish Examiner' journalism shortlisted across seven categories in Journalism Awards

journalism has been shortlisted for eight NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards for 2022 across seven different categories.
Amid the ongoing housing crisis in Ireland, our investigation uncovered numerous cases of landlords offering free or reduced-cost rooms in exchange for sex.
As a result of the introduced in Dáil Éireann earlier this year. The bill has received the backing of the Government.'s work, a bill outlawing the practice was
The's Ann Murphy has also been shortlisted for for her work on the Sex for Rent investigation.
Mick Clifford has been shortlisted in the category.special correspondent
In shortlisting Mr Clifford, NewsBrands Ireland highlighted three of his pieces.
- , which tells the story of Naoise Ryan and her quest for justice for her husband Mick, who died in a plane crash in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2019;
- , which tells the story of Siobhan and Grace Odumosu and their case against their uncle, Patrick Caffrey, who was sentenced three years in prison for abusing them in their home;
- And , which tells the remarkable story of Romi Ramtohul, and his journey back to his native Mauritius.
Written and narrated by Noel Baker and researched by Noel Baker and Mostafa Darwish, the podcast tells the story of Thomas Stofiel, an American asylum seeker who died while living in a direct provision centre in Tralee, Co Kerry.
You can listen to part one, 'Running from the End of the World', below:
Part two, 'A Lonely Mountain', is also available here:
In the is again given consideration., the has been shortlisted twice: Ann Murphy's investigative work on the practice of
Irish Examiner Political Editor Daniel McConnell is also nominated for his reporting on Taoiseach Micheál Martin being "blindsided" by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney over a proposal to make former minister Katherine Zappone a Government envoy.
Daniel McConnell has also been nominated for and Government plans to abandon Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate being cited as key work., with his work on the Zappone scandal,
Lastly, in theon our Instagram page has also been shortlisted.for 2022, the 's creative use of Reels
NewsBrands Ireland CEO Ann Marie Lenihan said the annual awards were "a wonderful opportunity to celebrate all that we value in Irish journalism, from groundbreaking scoops and investigations, to reports and analysis of domestic and global events, to sporting glories and much more."
Sandra Whitney, managing director of global partnerships at Google, which is sponsoring this year's awards, said the prizes recognise "journalistic excellence and highlight the important role that journalism plays in our society."
Winners of all the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards for 2022 will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday, November 17.