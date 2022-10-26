Web Summit rescinds invitation to far-left website to attend 2022 conference

Web Summit has rescinded an invitation to far-left news website the Grayzone to attend its conference in Lisbon next month.

In a statement this evening, Web Summit said it made the decision to uninvite Grayzone after listening to the advice and views of some other conference attendees.

Web Summit, founded in 2009 by Irish entrepreneurs, said it has "always been a platform for rigorous debate. We have dedicated stages specifically for robust dialogue on contentious and defining issues of our time.

"Always, we aim to have a wide spectrum of views represented and to have opinions strongly challenged."

Web Summit said it understood "the reaction of many to Grayzone's presence in Lisbon and we pledge to approach the crucial issues of freedom of expression and platform technologies with greater care.

"We apologise for the hurt caused," the statement added.

The Grayzone, a controversial news site and blog founded by American journalist Maz Blumenthal, is known for its often-sympathetic coverage of authoritarian regimes and for its misleading reporting on international news stories.

The site has also been accused of publishing pro-Russian propaganda, particularly since the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

In its statement, Web Summit said it "stands with Ukraine and its people, and we celebrate the fact that many speakers and attendees from Ukraine will be with us in Lisbon.

"We have taken various actions in support of Ukraine and its tech community throughout the war of aggression, and we will continue to do more as long as it continues."

Web Summit 2022 takes place in Lisbon from Tuesday, November 1 to Friday, November 4.