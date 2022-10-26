Web Summit rescinds invitation to far-left website to attend 2022 conference

Web Summit rescinds invitation to far-left website to attend 2022 conference

The Web Summit takes place in Lisbon on November 1-4. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Web Summit via Sportsfile

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 18:59

Web Summit has rescinded an invitation to far-left news website the Grayzone to attend its conference in Lisbon next month.

In a statement this evening, Web Summit said it made the decision to uninvite Grayzone after listening to the advice and views of some other conference attendees.

Web Summit, founded in 2009 by Irish entrepreneurs, said it has "always been a platform for rigorous debate. We have dedicated stages specifically for robust dialogue on contentious and defining issues of our time.

"Always, we aim to have a wide spectrum of views represented and to have opinions strongly challenged."

Web Summit said it understood "the reaction of many to Grayzone's presence in Lisbon and we pledge to approach the crucial issues of freedom of expression and platform technologies with greater care.

"We apologise for the hurt caused," the statement added.

The Grayzone, a controversial news site and blog founded by American journalist Maz Blumenthal, is known for its often-sympathetic coverage of authoritarian regimes and for its misleading reporting on international news stories. 

The site has also been accused of publishing pro-Russian propaganda, particularly since the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

In its statement, Web Summit said it "stands with Ukraine and its people, and we celebrate the fact that many speakers and attendees from Ukraine will be with us in Lisbon.

"We have taken various actions in support of Ukraine and its tech community throughout the war of aggression, and we will continue to do more as long as it continues."

Web Summit 2022 takes place in Lisbon from Tuesday, November 1 to Friday, November 4.

Read More

Web Summit co-founders sue over alleged breach of profit share deal

More in this section

Hundreds of sensors to be installed on ring buoys to clamp down on theft Hundreds of sensors to be installed on ring buoys to clamp down on theft
Distribution of €1.3m raised for Creeslough victims begins Distribution of €1.3m raised for Creeslough victims begins
Meath-based Ukrainian to deliver aid to her country — but won't bring back refugees Meath-based Ukrainian to deliver aid to her country — but won't bring back refugees
Web Summittechnology#UkrainePlace: Lisbon
<p>File photo of a python. Picture: AP Photo/Syahruddin</p>

Woman found dead in stomach of 7-metre python in Indonesia

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.258 s