Foreign student accommodation survey reveals large number of scam victims

Foreign student accommodation survey reveals large number of scam victims

Almost 20% of respondents said they shared a room with two people or more, with one Indian postgraduate student sharing their experience of living with 16 other people who all shared one kitchen and three bathrooms. Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 16:56
Ann Murphy

A Bangladeshi student who came to Ireland to study ended up having to sleep in a car as they could not find accommodation.

The student was one of 465 foreign students who participated in a survey undertaken by the Irish Council for International Students about Ireland’s accommodation crisis.

A tenth of international students surveyed about rental experiences here say it took them more than three months to find accommodation.

In responding to the survey, the undergraduate student from Bangladesh said: “Sleeping in a car isn’t the most comfortable thing to do and it can get quite cold but stressing about rent is worse.” 

A Chilean student was sleeping in an office at the time of the survey.

Two thirds of those surveyed said their mental health had suffered due to the accommodation crisis in Ireland, while 14% said they had been a victim of an accommodation scam. Of those, 63% are female.

Almost 20% of respondents said they shared a room with two people or more, with one Indian postgraduate student sharing their experience of living with 16 other people who all shared one kitchen and three bathrooms.

A Mexican who came to Ireland to learn English said:

I live with 20 people and only three bathrooms and the house has rats.” 

Meanwhile, a Costa Rican student said “sometimes the landlords approach the situations with sexual harassment in exchange for low cost of rent”.

Another student, from Chile, said “The rent is so expensive that’s why we need to shared bed, yes, shared bed between two or three persons”.

Laura Harmon, executive director of the Irish Council for International Students, said: “The Government’s National Student Accommodation Strategy 2017-2024 is not fit for purpose and has not been reviewed since 2019. 

"The pace of progress is too slow when it comes to building purpose-built student accommodation. 

Ireland needs a clear student accommodation strategy and international education strategy that focuses on ensuring that students who study here have a safe, affordable place to live.” 

She added: “Ireland’s reputation as a study destination is being affected by this crisis, undermining the work of colleges who deliver excellence in education. If Ireland is to continue to be an attractive study destination, the Government must act to implement the recommendations in this report.” 

She said the recent revelation that Ukrainian refugees had to sleep in Dublin Airport because there was nowhere else for them to stay was indicative of Ireland’s housing crisis.

Ms Harmon pointed out that when Census 2022 was undertaken, there were more than 160,000 vacant houses and apartments across the country. 

She said vacancy was a key area that needed to be tackled to alleviate the housing crisis, adding: "Such properties need to be looked at to see what can be upgraded. This is not about pitting one section of society against another — everyone deserves a safe place to live.” 

ICOS is calling on the Government to build more affordable housing in urban and rural areas, to tackle housing shortages. It wants capital investment to be ringfenced to enable higher education institutes to build affordable purpose-built student accommodation.

The organisation is also calling for a new national student accommodation strategy to be published, and for a steering group to be established to oversee its implementation.

Read More

Mick Clifford: Shambolic housing policies here to stay

More in this section

Student health and wellbeing survey Calls to extend specialist counsellor project to post-primary level
Drug-testing at Electric Picnic found 'dangerously potent' MDMA pills, powders and crystals Drug-testing at Electric Picnic found 'dangerously potent' MDMA pills, powders and crystals
British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly Good Friday Agreement bodies should be used to increase UK/Irish contacts
#HousingStudent AccommodationVacant housesOrganisation: Irish Council for International Students
<p>Callan Larkin, 15, and his 13-year-old brother Kraig Larkin were last seen in Sligo Town on Saturday, October 22, 2022.</p>

Gardaí concerned for safety of teenage brothers  missing from Sligo since Saturday

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.304 s