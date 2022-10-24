Payments to house Ukrainians set to double amid accommodation crisis

Payments to families who house Ukrainian refugees are to be doubled to €800 under plans to be approved by Government.

The proposal came during talks by the three Government party leaders and senior ministers on Monday evening.

The Irish Examiner understands that this increased rate is also likely to be paid to those who have provided vacant homes to Ukrainians.

At present, up to 1,500 refugees are arriving in Ireland every week.

A full memorandum will go to Cabinet next week and not tomorrow, sources have said.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner, a renewed call for people to pledge accommodation will be undertaken — not by the Irish Red Cross, but by local authorities.

The meeting also considered plans to charge people from Ukraine staying in hotels for the cost of their food. However, it is thought that this will only apply in the case of new hotel contracts, which would only cover accommodation.

Ukrainian refugees were facing a fifth night sleeping at Dublin Airport last night because there was nowhere else for them to go.

Ukrainians Tetiana Antropova and Tetiana Romanko pictured at Dublin Airport, where they have been staying over the weekend. They are currently attempting to get airline tickets to Poland or any other country closer to Ukraine. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The CityWest facility is expected to remain at capacity until at least Tuesday, and on Monday refugees were lying on sleeping bags spread out in the upstairs area of Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport.

It is believed they arrived last Thursday and Friday from other airports in Europe.

A temporary facility was due to open in Dublin Airport last night which will provide temporary beds for 200 people.

Amid growing anger and frustrations at the lack of engagement by Government agencies, a delegation from the refugees went to the Ukrainian embassy in Dublin, but were told the embassy was unable to help them.

Some were told to travel by bus into Dublin City centre to seek assistance from charity groups, even though many of them have little or no English.

Serhii Hoponov from Kherson in Ukraine, who works as an economist in his home country, pictured at Dublin Airport where he has been staying over the weekend. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Alan Bailey, manager at the Capuchin Day Centre, said they had been contacted last Thursday and were asked if they were able to help.

The centre provided hot meals to six people on Friday and to 20 people on Saturday. The centre is not open on Sundays.

On Monday, no refugees arrived in the centre looking for food, he said.

They were a little bit disappointed that that is their first introduction and they had no place to go, but they were quite happy to know that they can use our services,” he stated.

At the centre, those seeking help can also avail of the centre’s doctor, chiropodist, dentist, optician, and a diabetes expert.

The Taoiseach ruled out any suggestion of Ireland capping the numbers it will take.

Speaking in Cavan, he said: "We have a legal and moral obligation. This is part of the European-wide protection directive.

"So I believe the moral one is the strong one, but it's also legal, and we're working with other European member states. We're all in this together across Europe.

He added: "And that basically challenges us to be part of that European solidarity. We will continue to do that.”

However, he said that the country must “do more”, while warning that some far-right groups will use the situation to further claims that the country is “full”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the emergency accommodation crisis is a "huge failure" of Government policy.

Ms McDonald said there has been a failure to plan and a failure to provide adequate accommodation.

"It is quite disgraceful that it has come to this," she said.