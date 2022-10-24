Study seeks women to wear sensors to detect menopause symptoms

Women could wear a sensor to detect menopause symptoms making it easier to discuss their condition with doctors, an Irish tech start-up is hoping.

The fem-tech company IdentifyHer is partnering with University College Cork to run a study on their product which could automatically detect menopausal events in women who volunteer to get involved.

Volunteers will be given a wearable sensor that will record any changes over a three-day period. They will be asked to record the time of an event on an app. At the same time, the sensor will automatically detect and record any detectable events.

This data will be collected anonymously. It is planned to use the information to further develop a wearable device to detect these symptoms in the future.

It would mean women have evidence of symptoms and make it easier to provide evidence when going to talk with doctors or other healthcare providers.

IdentifyHer is supported by the Health Innovation Hub Ireland (HIHI). This study has been approved by the UCC Social Research Ethics Committee.

UCC has now issued a call for volunteers.

Information session

Participants will be asked to attend a brief information session in the Health Innovation Hub, Room 2.17, Western Gateway Building on the UCC campus. They will be given instructions and a wearable sensor.

During the three days, women will be asked to wear the sensor and record hot flushes, night sweats, or other symptoms of menopause and perimenopause on an app. They will then return the sensor to Health Innovation Hub on day four.

Participants will also be invited to complete a questionnaire on day four.

Data from the Department of Health shows more than half of Irish women experience fatigue, lack of energy, insomnia, brain fog, changes in weight or body shape, and joint pain, as well as hot flushes and changes in periods.

Women can experience up to seven symptoms at a time together, they reported.

This comes as awareness of menopause symptoms continues to grow in Ireland. The data also shows 17% of women experience severe symptoms and 52% of women currently in menopause described this as a negative experience.

The Health Innovation Hub has provided an online link where would-be volunteers can sign up.

Women can read more about the app on the IdentifyHer website.