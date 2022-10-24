'Under-resourced' rape crisis centres struggle amid a surge in demand during the pandemic

Rape crisis centres around the country are reporting increasing levels of demand for their services amid fears they are "operating far beyond capacity and resources".

The annual statistics issued by the Rape Crisis Network Ireland (RCNI) also showed that just 38% of incidents were reported to a formal authority, including gardaí — meaning 62% were not, a figure consistent across all age groups.

The figures showed that while there was a slight decline last year in the number of contacts to the various helplines operated by the centres, it was still well above pre-pandemic levels, with more people also staying on the line for longer.

The latest annual report looks at the three-year block of the pandemic and found it led to increased demand, while the number of people who took up counselling and support increased in 2021.

That consistently higher number of people seeking help, on behalf of themselves or their loved ones, comes with a warning from the RCNI that centres are stretched to the limit and fears of a "skills deficit" in the sector due to "a struggle to hire specialist counsellors because of the lack of a dedicated budget for training".

According to the report: "Due to long waiting lists and difficulty accessing support, there is increasing survivor reliance on untrained and unsupervised non-specialist counsellors, who in turn, are reaching out to overstretched specialist services to supply them with training and supervision."

"As demand has increased, this has meant significantly growing waiting times throughout 2021, a trend that looks set to continue in 2022."

RCNI executive director Clíona Saidléar said of the situation now versus that before the pandemic: "There is no going back. We are changed through that experience.

"There has been under-resourcing, or resourcing to the bone, for the whole of austerity. We are a sector that has not had investment, in terms of our practice, clinical standards, training, bringing new people on, succession.

We have put our own development on hold and delivered everything we can possibly deliver in terms of hours.

The first year of the pandemic alone saw a 22% increase in the number of contacts to some rape crisis centres. That fell last year but still remained significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Contacts to helplines surged at different points in the year which the RCNI linked to Covid and the lack of availability of other services. There were 14,280 appointments for counselling and support and 11,414 helpline contacts, 78% of which came from survivors.

Voice calls made to rape crisis helplines accounted for 5,440 of the overall contacts, and while the length of time on calls fell last year, it was still 27% above pre-pandemic levels. Rape crisis counsellors spent a total of 822 hours on helpline calls in 2021 compared to 1,104 hours in 2020, and 647 hours in 2019.

Meanwhile, 1,341 people took up counselling and support with seven rape crisis centres — an 8% increase, with survivors of sexual violence accounting for 91% (1,224 individuals).

Ms Saidléar said that, regarding the 62% who did not report what happened to them, the independent status of rape crisis centres was "a key mechanism for access" to help and support.

She said more work was needed on prevention and "transforming the culture".

The most recent budget submission from the RCNI outlined how in the last 10 years there had been a 63% increase in appointments and a 30% increase in the number of survivors and supporters attending rape crisis centres for counselling and support, amid fluctuating resources, growing waiting lists and challenges in recruiting and retaining key specialist staff.

The annual statistics also show the elevated risk for many survivors of experiencing additional abuse, including physical and emotional abuse, particularly those experiencing domestic violence.