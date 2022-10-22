HSE doesn't know how many staff were hired after €15.5m spend on recruitment firms 

HSE doesn't know how many staff were hired after €15.5m spend on recruitment firms 

Labour TD Sean Sherlock has accused the HSE of continuing to pay millions of euro of taxpayer funds to private companies with no clear return on investment.

Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Elaine Loughlin Deputy Political Editor

The HSE has paid €15.5m to private recruitment firms since 2020 but does not know how many staff have been hired as a result.

The amount paid to recruitment agencies jumped from €2.88m in 2020 to €9.78m last year. That included payments of more than €2.5m each to two companies.

A further €2.6m has already been paid out in the first five months of this year.

Labour TD Sean Sherlock has accused the HSE of continuing to pay millions of euro of taxpayer funds to private companies with no clear return on investment. He said it is "frustrating and mind-boggling".

"We need to grasp the nettle in respect of the recruitment issue. For two years now we are being told the issue is recruitment and that we cannot recruit the staff. I do not think the public are buying that anymore with over €15 million spent on companies to recruit," he said.

Spending breakdown

A breakdown of spending in each of the HSE regions shows that the North West and Mid-West (NW MW) finance area, which takes in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, west Cavan, Clare, Limerick and north Tipperary, spent €1.36million on recruitment firms in 2020. That was by far the most of any region. That spending rose to €7.36m last year, while €645,231 had been paid out up to June of this year in NW MW.

The HSE cited the outsourcing of certain recruitment services to TTM Healthcare in relation to Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim as well as additional staff requirements in the intensive care and high dependency units at Limerick Hospital as a reason for this spend.

More generally, Winter Plan initiatives were given as an explanation for the increase in costs in 2021 compared to 2020.

Staff numbers

The HSE said information relating to the number of staff that have been hired through recruitment agencies is "not centrally available" as it is held in "disparate HSE Regional Finance Ledgers".

A spokesperson said gathering information on the amount spent across the country on private recruitment firms is "time consuming and resource intensive".

But they said the funds were paid out for recruitment advertising costs, placement fees and some agency pay.

Responding to parliamentary questions posed by Mr Sherlock, the HSE said: "It is not possible to identify within the finance systems the specific areas for which the recruitment firms were recruiting other than to provide the finance region from which the payments were made.

"The shortcomings in the HSE legacy financial systems are well acknowledged and their replacement by a single standard financial system for the health sector is at the core of the Finance Reform programme initiated by the Department of Health."

Among the firms used by the the HSE in 2021 was Kate Cowhig International Recruitment which received €2.68m and TTM Healthcare which was paid €2.55m. CPL Solutions was paid €665,592 last year, CPL Healthcare received €553,910 and Tappa Holdings, trading as Red Group got €381,204.

Mr Sherlock said the spend on recruitment firms needs to be drilled down into and justified.

"The Government, through the HSE, has spent €15m in the last two years giving money to recruitment agencies. What are they doing for that money? That is the question. The minister cannot just wash his hands of this."

He added: "We have been quite patient and people have understood that there is a recruitment issue but it is time for us to start drilling down and getting into the weeds of why we cannot recruit staff in a way that meets the demand and the needs of people who are affected."

Read More

Policing Authority says domestic abuse is 'mental violence' for children affected

More in this section

Serious, overworked, very sad male health care worker Australian healthcare sector looks to Ireland to tackle staff shortages
Revenue seize almost €370k cash in van at Dublin Port headed for UK Revenue seize almost €370k cash in van at Dublin Port headed for UK
Conservative Party Conference 2022 Life after No 10 – what might be next for Liz Truss?
HealthPerson: Sean SherlockOrganisation: HSE
<p>Paul Jackson, group commercial director of McBurney Transport, said the Irish Sea trading arrangements were a ‘complete disaster’ (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Full implementation of NI Protocol ‘would halt east-west trade within 48 hours’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s